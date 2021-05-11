Tipp boys, Troy girls win Troy track and field meet

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys and Troy girls track and field teams won a meet at Troy Monday.

In the boys meet, Tippecanoe was first, Troy was second, Tippecanoe B third, Miami East fourth, Piqua fifth and Troy B sixth.

Grayson Ring swept the 100, 11.99 and high jump, 6-3 for Tippecanoe.

Also winning were Henry Murray, 110 hurdles, 18.15; Gannon Owen, 1,600, 4:39.56; Landon Luginbuhl, 400, 54.50; Elliot Murray, 800, 2:14.70; Nick Shirley, 200, 24.44; Zach Butera, long jump, 17-2; the 400 relay, 48.04; the 800 relay, 1:45.45 and the 1,600 relay, 3:54.44.

Grant Klopfenstein led Troy, sweeping the shot put, 46-4 and discus, 152-5.

Also winning for Troy was Antonio Gonzalez, 300 hurdles, 45.75.

Winning for Miami East were Braden Monnin, 3,200, 13:19.25 and Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 12-0.

Troy girls were first, Tippecanoe was second, Tippecanoe B was third, Troy B was fourth, Miami East was fifth, Northmont was sixth and Piqua was seventh.

Aubrey Gillepspie led Troy, winning the 400, 68.40 and high jump, 4-8.

Also winning for Troy were Maddison Manson, 300 hurdles, 52.07; Ella Curcio, 800, 2:41.43; Trinity Hurd, 200, 29.12; Allison Unger, 3,200, 14:10.83; Ebony Six, discus, 108-6; Kiyah Baker, shot put, 31-4 1-2, Hannah Duff, pole vault, 9-6; the 400 relay, 53.69; the 800 relay, 2:03.11 and the 3,200 relay, 11:49.78.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Jaila Fletcher, 100 hurdles, 17.15; Kendall Beam, 100, 1476; Gracie Wead, 1,600, 5:50.87; and Charlene Ballard, long jump, 14-7.