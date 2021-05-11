Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 5

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Omie Jenkins, 71, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

LITTERING: Kevin Spurgeon, 58, of Piqua, was charged with littering on the highway.

May 6

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer dispatched to a disturbance at 1010 W. Greene St. Christopher Tobe, 30, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer dispatched to a domestic violence complaint in reference to the complainant’s ex-boyfriend physically assaulting her. Male was gone prior to officer arrival; Victor Washington, 32, of Dayton, was charged with domestic violence.

May 7

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Caller advised he was dragged by a vehicle driven by his fiance after a verbal dispute. Elizabeth Spatcher, 33, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and incarcerated.

May 8

THEFT: Male subject trespassed onto a porch, at 412 Franklin St., and stole an air compressor. Suspect Steven A. Downing II, 34, is homeless, so a warrant was requested for his arrest for theft and criminal trespass.

MARIJUANA: Officer responded to a parking complaint at 440 Wood St. referencing a vehicle blocking an alley. Male subject was found passed out inside. Joey Smith, 32, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.