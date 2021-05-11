Monday Baseball/Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team got a “slam’ from Owen Harlamert, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-7 loss to Fairfield at Wright State University Monday in non-conference action.

Troy got in an 8-2 hole and couldn’t quite dig itself out.

The Trojans were still trailing 8-3 when Harlamert hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to make it 8-7.

But, Troy could not score again and Fairfield added one more run to its total.

Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-4 for the Trojans.

Brian Allen, Nick Garber and Eli Smith combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Tipp blanks

Sidney 4-0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team evened the score with Sidney Monday in MVL action, winning 4-0.

Matt Salmon pitched a one-hitter, striking our eight and walking one.

Salmon was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Jonathan Baileys hit a two-run homer.

Jackson Center

edges Eagles

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center scored a run in the seventh inning to defeat Troy Christian 1-0 Monday in non-conference action.

Conner Frye pitched a nine-hitter for Troy Christian, striking out one and walking four.

Lucas Day and Ben Major had doubles for Troy Christian’s two hits.

East loses

close game

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team lost 2-1 to Bellefontaine Monday in non-conference action.

Ethan Howell and Garrett LeMaster combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Nathan Woolley had a double.

Buccs win

in eight

ARCANUM — Covington scored two runs in the eighth inning to defeat Arcanum 6-4 Monday in CCC action.

Jensen Wagoner had a RBI double to break the tie and Cooper Jay followed with an RBI single to score Wagoner in the eighth to make it 6-4.

Arcanum threatened in the home eighth, but with one out Jakob Hamilton caught a fly ball in left field and threw to second baseman Kody Nelson to double off an Arcanum runner and end the game with a double play.

Nelson was 3-for-5 in the game, Wagnoner was 2-for-5 with a double and Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Bethel loses

to Shawnee

CAMDEN — The Bethel baseball team lost 11-1 to Preble Shawnee Monday.

Noah McCann had a RBI single for Bethel.

Milton edges

Lehman 8-7

WEST MILTON — Peyton Nichols’ sacrifice fly in the home seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie and gave Milton-Union and 8-7 win over Lehman Catholic Monday.

Nicholas and Mckinah Rupp had two RBIs each for Milton, while Ben Schommer was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Nathan Morter Jr was 2-for-4 with a double.

Devin Lambert pitched a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

Alex Keller was 3-for-3 with a triple for Lehman and Joe Vanskiver was 2-for-4.

Four Lehman pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking five.

SOFTBALL

Piqua tops

Fairborn

PIQUA — Reagan Toopes had a monster game as the Piqua softball team opened D-I sectional tournament play with an 18-8 win over Fairborn Monday.

Piqua will play at second seed Beavercreek at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Toopes was 5-for-5 with a triple and a home run and scored three runs.

Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-4 and scored four runs, Chaia Sowers was 2-for-3 and scored three runs, Paige Hinkle was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Caylee Roe was 2-for-4.

Kirby hurls

no-hitter

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team opened D-III sectional play with a 4-0 win over Northridge Monday.

East will host Anna at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.

Kyleigh Kirby pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Kayly Fetters hit s home run, Kalli Teeters tripled and Reagan Howell doubled.

Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3.

Hamilton and Avery Rench combined on a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking seven.

Bethel loses

tourney game

CAMDEN — The Bethel softball team lost 9-2 to Preble Shawnee in D-III sectional tournament action Monday.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a double for Bethel and Lily Williams had a triple.

Williams and Alyson Bird combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking one.