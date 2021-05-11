On today’s date, the reporting party called to report suspicious activity during the overnight hours. She stated she was advised by a family member that someone had tried to break into her car. She continued on to stated nothing was stolen however she requested extra checks. The only description she was told was a white male in a red pickup truck, unknown make or model. A message was sent out to the rest of the agency. The reporting party stated she did not want a report filed. Information from Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

May 10

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft not in progress at 11350 Panther Creek Road, Newton Township. Local contractors had been at the location, Warner Seeds LLC, performing work at the business. The workers had reported and found an enclosed utility trailer had been broken into. It was determined several thousand dollars of Milwaukee tools had been taken from the trailer. This case is pending further investigation.

• SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A reporting party called to report suspicious activity during the overnight hours in the 5000 block of Rudy Road, Bethel Township. She stated she was advised by a family member that someone had tried to break into her car. She continued on to state nothing was stolen, however, she requested extra checks. The only description she was told was a white male in a red pickup truck, unknown make or model or other description. A message was sent out to the rest of the agency. The reporting party stated she did not want a report filed.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy responded to the area of East State Route 571 and Rudy Roady for a reckless operation. The vehicle was found parked in a parking lot and the male was located next to the building relieving himself. After making contact with the male, he was given a field sobriety test and was placed into custody. The male was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office where he was offered a breath test. The male refused and was incarcerated without any issues.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the sheriff’s office in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party and identified him as Mark L. Bell. Bell explained he is self-employed and the name of his company is Bell Insurance and Financial Services. Bell stated he received a letter addressed to his company from the Ohio Job and Family Services. They were informing Bell someone has filed for unemployment in his name. Bell informed them it was a fraud and they advised him to contact his local law enforcement agency. Bell did provide me a copy of the letter received from Ohio Job and Family Services. A copy of the letter was placed in the case file. Bell has not suffered any monetary loss at this time. He was just requesting the incident documented.

FRAUD: A caller stated her most recent government stimulus check was deposited into an account she did not open. The receiving bank stated they will investigate the matter and handle charges on their end if any are warranted. Bank and caller only requested a report on the sheriff’s office’s end to document the incident.

• ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to the 6000 block of Piqua-Clayton Road, Newberry Township, on an assist citizen complaint. The reporting party advised an unknown subject was threatening to post explicit photographs of the reporting party if money was not exchanged. They asked that the incident be documented.

• NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of North Lostcreek-Shelby Road, Fletcher, on a neighbor dispute. There were no details concerning the complaint, only that the parties were separated. After speaking to both parties involved, it was suggested that both parties ignore each other.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON: A deputy initiated a suspicious in nature call at Charleston Falls Reserve due to an unoccupied vehicle parked at the entrance of the ark. After further investigation, the deputy located three juveniles walking down Ross Road. The juveniles were released to their parents without incident.