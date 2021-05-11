Craft hired as animal shelter manager

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved the employment of Rob Craft as manager of the Miami County Animal Shelter during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Craft will replace outgoing manager Morgan Howard, whose last day was April 23. Craft’s start date is May 24, and his rate of pay will be $26 per hour.

In other business during Tuesday’s meeting:

• A public hearing date for the program year 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Funds for Community Development Allocation, Critical Infrastructure and Target of Opportunity Programs was set for Tuesday, May 25, at 9:20 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.

• A bid date was set to receive and open bids for the engineer’s 2021 Chip Seal Program was set for Thursday, June 3, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.

• Commissioners held an executive session for the purpose of personnel/contract negotiations. No action was taken.