Area briefs

Young birders to meet

TROY — Students in grades sixth through 12th are invited to join Brukner Nature Center staff from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 16 for the center’s Young Birders Club.

Join staff for a hike through various habitats attempting to find and distinguish between those birds that are using the woods as a resting site on their migration route, and those birds that may have nests and young.

Contact Brian for more detailed information at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

The club is $10 per year and high-quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips.

Book drop available

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Library’s alternative site now has an outdoor book drop at the corner of Wright and High streets for convenience, provided by the Greenville Public Library.

Patrons can now use this dropbox and the south book drop at the main J.R. Clarke Library building.

Daddy, daughter event set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Harrison’s Restaurant are hosting a special night for dads and daughters of all ages. This special event takes place from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Harrison’s. The cost to attend is $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

This is the third year that TMCS has held this event.

According to the program coordinator, Katie Sonnanstine, TMCS has made a few changes this year. The cost to attend does not include meals. There will be a special menu for attendees to order from and includes adult and child choices.

TMCS partnered with Always Blooming this year to include flowers. There are two options, a small wrist corsage or a hand-held bouquet for $10. The option to include flowers can be made when registering. There will also be a photo area where dad and daughters can have their photos taken. Just like the previous years, there will be a small gift for the daughters.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Y offers track club

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a track club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning June 7 at the Piqua High School Alexander Stadium.

This club is for youth 6-16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at Yellow Springs.

The cost is $37 for members and $70 for nonmembers. For more information, contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at (937) 773-9622.