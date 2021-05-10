Piqua’s 4th Fest returns

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently announced its plan to move forward with the Piqua 4th Fest after a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions.

According to Piqua’s special events coordinator Brittany Van Horn, the event will be held on a “slightly smaller scale” this year. The fest will take place downtown on Sunday, July 4, from 3-9:30 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled for 10 p.m.

“We were honestly not expecting to be able to host our annual Piqua 4th Fest because of the COVID-19 orders in place, however, Gov. DeWine relaxed his orders for special events just a few weeks ago,” Van Horn said. “We were very excited to hear the Piqua City Commission approved the event on a smaller scale. We hope this event will help bring in activity to the downtown and surrounding businesses.”

COVID-19 safety protocol will be implemented during the event to ensure the safety of residents, Van Horn said. This will include adequate space for social distancing, as well as disinfecting stations at each dining table.

The evening’s fireworks will be set off by American Fireworks from Jackson Tube Inc., the same location as the city’s New Year’s Eve firework show.

“Most households in Piqua should be able to see (the fireworks), otherwise, we will map out some great viewing locations for the community to view them from,” Van Horn said.

The event will also feature live music sponsored by Premier Health, along with food trucks and additional vendors.

Vendor registration is limited this year to provide space for proper social distancing, Van Horn noted. Local artisan, commercial, and nonprofit organizations are welcome to apply for a spot.

The deadline to register as a vendor is June 1. To register, contact Van Horn at bvanhorn@piquaoh.org. For more event details, visit www.piquaoh.org/piqua-4th-fest.