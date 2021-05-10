Information from Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

May 8

• TRESPASSING: A deputy spoke with a complainant in the 10000 block of Duncan Road, Brown Township. The complainant advised recreational shooting had taken place on May 7 to which an aggravated neighbor came onto the property to speak with him about it. The complainant requested documentation should it happen again.

• ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the listed location on an animal complaint. After further investigation, Kristopher Brown was warned for failure to contain his dog.

• TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Hailey Lewis, 26, was cited for driving under suspension and was arrested on a Miami County warrant. Suspected drugs were also collected from the vehicle and will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. This case is pending.

May 9

• ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on an assault complaint. After further investigation, Stephen Page was charged with one count of assault.

• TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road, Monroe Township, listed location on a telephone communication harassment complaint. After further investigation, possible telecommunications harassment and court order violations were found. Evidence was obtained, and prosecutors will be consulted on if charges are warranted. This case is pending.

• TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed the listed vehicle traveling west on State Route 36 at a speed higher than the posted limits. The radar was locked on the vehicle with a speed of 68 miles an hour. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for the speed violation and identified the driver as Donald Behm. After running Behm through LEADS, it was found he was operating the motor vehicle under a non-compliance suspension. He was given a citation for speed as well as driving under a suspended operator’s license. The vehicle was then legally parked. This case is closed.

• TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle, David Williams, 38, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on a warrant out of Kentucky.