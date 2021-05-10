PIQUA —The Piqua Community Foundation presented four local volunteers with the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards on Tuesday.

The following volunteers received the awards in surprise presentations, including Elizabeth “Liz” Hall, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Jill Todd, CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc.; Jordan Browner, Upper Valley Young Life; and Clete Thobe, Forest Hill Cemetery.

The recipients received a glass plaque to commemorate the occasion, and the nominating nonprofit agency received a $2,000 unrestricted grant from The Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation, in recognition of that outstanding volunteer. The grant award marks an increase from the previously offered $1,000 per award.

John Hinsch, son of the late Margaret and Scott Hinsch, joined the presentations in honor of his parents, and their legacy of service to the Piqua community. He also represented his wife, Marsha, and his sister, Dr. Linda Hinsch Campbell, who were unable to attend the presentations.

The Hinsch awards are offered annually, typically to one male and one female volunteer. The Hinsch family generously offered to award two male and two female volunteers this year due to the high quality of outstanding candidates in this year’s pool of nominations.

“The decision committee was blown away by the contributions of volunteers to organizations serving the Piqua community this year,” John Hinsch said. “We all acknowledge that 2020 was a year of increased need in our service organizations, and we are so inspired by the incredible dedication of these volunteers to rally around their community. We are so humbled to share these awards in memory of my parents who loved and served Piqua all their lives.”

Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Award winners:

• Elizabeth “Liz” Hall

Karen Wendeln, service unit treasurer of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, nominated Hall for the numerous hours she spent designing and implementing Zoom badge meetings for the local troops. This allowed leaders without much technology experience to continue with virtual activities and allowed troop members to continue to earn badges during the pandemic.

“The many hours Liz contributed to the online project most likely kept Piqua girls interested in the Girl Scout program,” Wendeln stated in her nomination form.

• Jill Todd

Nikki Sherck, executive director of CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. nominated Jill Todd for her direct work with abused and neglected children in Piqua. CASA/GAL of Miami County trains volunteers to be court-appointed special advocates to protect the interests of each child in court. Todd has served in the role since 1998 and is recognized for the award due to volunteering more than 160 hours and driving 1,183 miles in 2020.

Sherck wrote in her nomination form that, “Jill’s passion for service and dedication to abused and neglected children is so evident and inspirational.”

Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Award winners:

• Jordan Browner

David Mason, area director of Upper Miami Valley Young Life, nominated Jordan Browner for his work on developing mentorship relationships with area teens when there was a huge need due to the isolating circumstances of the pandemic.

Mason wrote in his nomination form, “Jordan met kids where they were, whether at sporting events at Piqua High School, YMCA, restaurants, skating rink or anywhere else. During a time of lots of struggles for youth, they needed someone like Jordan to share with them about life.”

• Clete Thobe

Cindy Pearson, board president for Forest Hill Cemetery, nominated Clete Thobe for clearing brush and maintaining the levee bank from Ziegler Road to the south end of the cemetery.

“It has been the mission of the cemetery board to beautify the cemetery and make it an inviting sanctuary for the thousands of friends and families that visit each year. The hundreds of hours Thobe has put into his work has helped the cemetery staff achieve this mission,” Pearson said in her nomination form.

To watch live stream videos and view more photos from the awards presentations, visit The Piqua Community Foundation’s Facebook page. For more information about The Piqua Community Foundation and the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.