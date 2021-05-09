Weekend Track Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy girls track and field team won the Firebird Classic Thursday and Friday, while the Tippecanoe girls finished third.

The Troy boys finished sixth and the Tippecanoe boys finished ninth.

Winning for Troy girls were Millie Peltier, 2,000 steeplechase, 8:11.72; Hannah Falknor, 100 hurdles, 15.60; Sophie Fong, pole vault, 11-0; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 114-4; the 400 relay, 50.05 and the 1,600 relay, 4:10.65.

Taking second was Anna Boezi, 300 hurdles, 49.30; while finishing third were Leah Harnish, 100, 13.19; and Brenna Hutchinson, long jump, 16-0.

Winning for Tippecanoe girls were Maddi Moran, 100, 13.0; and Annie Sinning, 3,200, 11:35.55.

Moran finished second in the 200, 27.44; while finishing third were Isa Ramos, 2,000 steeplechase, 8:52.36; Kelsey McClurg, 100 hurdles, 16.06; Alex Foster, 800, 2:27.65; Shelby Hept, 3,200, 11:52.48; the 800 relay, 1:53.32 and the 3,200 relay, 10:05.13.

Grant Klopfenstein led the Troy boys, winning the discus, 145-8 and taking third in the shot put, 47-8.

Zachary Ray took second in the shot put, 48-9 1-2 and discus, 136-1.

Taking third were Ethan Freed, discus, 125-4; Lucas Henderson, long jump, 20-9 1-2 and the 400 relay, 44.94.

Gannon Owen led Tippecanoe with a second-place finish in the 3,200, 9:54.99.

East teams

take second

COVINGTON — The Anna boys and girls track and field teams swept the Covington Invitational.

In the boys competition, Miami East finished second, Milton-Union was third, Covington was fourth, Newton was sixth, Bradford was ninth and Troy Christian was 15th.

Winning for Miami East were Jayden Hatcher, 400, 53.32; the 1,600 relay, 3:40.92 and the 3,200 relay, 8:36.72.

Taking second were Kaden Weldy, 200, 23.91; the 400 relay, 46.03 and the 800 relay, 1:35.81.

Finishing third were Elijah Wilmeth, 1,600, 4:46.91; Dylan Barnes, 800, 2:10.05; and Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 11-0.

For Milton-Union, Blake Brumbaugh swept the 100, 11.57 and 200, 23.77 and took second in the long jump, 20-10 1-4.

Also winning was Kyle Hultgren, 110 hurdles, 15.59 and Chris Miller, 800, 2:06.33

Carter Tinnerman took second in the pole vault, 11-6 and Ray Copeland took third in the high jump, 5-10.

Covington was led by second-place finishes from Bennett Welborn, 1,600, 4:34.34 and Ashler Long, 3,200, 10:22.52.

Taking third were the 800 relay, 1:37.83 and 3,200 relay, 8:40.45.

Dawson Hildebrand led Newton, winning the shot put, 53-11 and taking second in the discus, 140-3.

Owen Via took third in the 3,2o0, 10:30.58; and Lane Kesling was third in the 100, 11.62.

Austin Crickmore led Bradford, taking second in the shot put, 41-11 1-2.

Taking third were Connor Jones, 110 hurdles, 17.16 and Ethan Saunders, 200, 24.22.

In the girls competition, Miami East was second, Covington tied for fourth, Milton-Union was seventh, Newton was 10th, Troy Christian was 11th and Bradford was 15th.

Annika Paton took second for Miami East in the shot put, 32-0 and discus, 106-9.

Also taking second were Maryn Gross, 3,200, 13:09.31 and the 400 relay, 54.28.

Finishing third was the 3,200 relay, 11:19.28.

For Covington, Carlie Besecker won the 400, 62.52 and long jump, 16-8.

Taking third were Johanna Welborn, 3,200, 13:16.46 and Kayla Mitchell, high jump, 4-10.

Milton-Union was led by Annie Smith, who finished third in the 100 hurdles, 17.31.

For Newton, McKenna Downing won the 800, 2:31.54 and Rylie Resides finished second in the pole vault, 10-6.

For Troy Christian, Hope Carroll finished third in the 200, 28.27 and 400, 64.09 and the 1,600 relay finished third, 4:41.25.

Piqua girls

take fifth

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua girls track and field team finished fifth at the Northeastern Invitational and the boys finished seventh.

Camilla Nicholas led the Piqua girls, winning the 100, 12.92; 400, 60.19 and long jump, 15-8 1-2.

Whitney Evans took second in the 100 hurdles, 17.37 and finishing third were Cassie Schrubb, 1,600, 5:58.10 and the 400 relay, 56.26.

Caleb Lyons led the boys, finishing second in the discus, 121-6 and shot put, 42-10.

Colton Beougher was third in the long jump, 19-6 1-4.