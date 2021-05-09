Weekend Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua sotball game was stopped by rain in the first inning Friday.

Briana Lavender had given Troy a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer.

Tipp sweeps

Butler girls

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team won two games with Vandalia-Butler Friday.

Tipp won the first game 12-5.

Ashley Aselage was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Emma Davis was 2-for-4 with a double, Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and Mackenzie Foster tripled.

Kaela May had two RBIs. Emma McCormick was 2-for-4, Corinn Siefring was 3-for-5 with a triple and Sidney Unger was 3-for-4 with a double.

Tipp won the second game 11-2.

Savannh Wead pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four.

Aselage was 2-for-4 and Ally Broering had two RBIs.

Marissa Jennings was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, May was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Siefring was 2-for-4 with a double.

East sweeps

Waynesville

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team swept a doubleheader with Waynesville Saturday.

East won the first game 18-8.

Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 with four runs scored.

Kaitlyn Roop was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Jadyn Bair was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Abigail Kadel had two RBIs and scored three runs, Annabelle Penny was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Maddie Latimer was 2-for-3.

Penny and Roop combined to strikeout nine and walk three.

East won the second game12-2.

Kyleigh Kirby pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and five RBIs.

Kiera Kirby also had a triple.

Kalli Teeters was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored, Reagan Howell was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Abigail Covault was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Miller hurls

one-hitter

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team improved to 22-2 on the season with a 13-0 win over Ansonia.

Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13.

Austy Miller continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Abby Fike was 2-for-3 and Nylani Beireis had two RBIs.

Newton tops

Bethel 4-1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team topped Bethel 4-1 in CCC play Friday.

Brook Hines had three RBIs and Marissa Deeter homered.

Alyson Bird pitched a nine-hitter for Bethel, striking out five and walking one.

Bethel split two games on Saturday.

The Bees lost to Arcanum 11-1.

Liv Reittinger and Morgan Rodgers were each 2-for-3 with a double.

Macy Hawk was 2-for-2.

Bethel defeated Dayton Christian 20-1.

Lily Williams scored three runs and had two RBIs, Liv Reittinger was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBIs, Rodgers had a double and two RBIs and Breanna Lewis was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Bird was 2-for-3 and Faith Moorefield scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Bird pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Madison

edges MU

MIDDLETOWN — In the finish of a suspended game, the Milton-Union softball team lost to Middletown Madison 3-2.

Madison Jones pitched an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Jenna Booher was 2-for-3.