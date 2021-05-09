Weekend Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua sotball game was stopped by rain in the first inning Friday.
Briana Lavender had given Troy a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer.
Tipp sweeps
Butler girls
VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team won two games with Vandalia-Butler Friday.
Tipp won the first game 12-5.
Ashley Aselage was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Emma Davis was 2-for-4 with a double, Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and Mackenzie Foster tripled.
Kaela May had two RBIs. Emma McCormick was 2-for-4, Corinn Siefring was 3-for-5 with a triple and Sidney Unger was 3-for-4 with a double.
Tipp won the second game 11-2.
Savannh Wead pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four.
Aselage was 2-for-4 and Ally Broering had two RBIs.
Marissa Jennings was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, May was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Siefring was 2-for-4 with a double.
East sweeps
Waynesville
CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team swept a doubleheader with Waynesville Saturday.
East won the first game 18-8.
Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 with four runs scored.
Kaitlyn Roop was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Jadyn Bair was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Abigail Kadel had two RBIs and scored three runs, Annabelle Penny was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Maddie Latimer was 2-for-3.
Penny and Roop combined to strikeout nine and walk three.
East won the second game12-2.
Kyleigh Kirby pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and five RBIs.
Kiera Kirby also had a triple.
Kalli Teeters was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored, Reagan Howell was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Abigail Covault was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Miller hurls
one-hitter
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team improved to 22-2 on the season with a 13-0 win over Ansonia.
Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13.
Austy Miller continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Abby Fike was 2-for-3 and Nylani Beireis had two RBIs.
Newton tops
Bethel 4-1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team topped Bethel 4-1 in CCC play Friday.
Brook Hines had three RBIs and Marissa Deeter homered.
Alyson Bird pitched a nine-hitter for Bethel, striking out five and walking one.
Bethel split two games on Saturday.
The Bees lost to Arcanum 11-1.
Liv Reittinger and Morgan Rodgers were each 2-for-3 with a double.
Macy Hawk was 2-for-2.
Bethel defeated Dayton Christian 20-1.
Lily Williams scored three runs and had two RBIs, Liv Reittinger was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and five RBIs, Rodgers had a double and two RBIs and Breanna Lewis was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Bird was 2-for-3 and Faith Moorefield scored three runs and had two RBIs.
Bird pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Madison
edges MU
MIDDLETOWN — In the finish of a suspended game, the Milton-Union softball team lost to Middletown Madison 3-2.
Madison Jones pitched an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Jenna Booher was 2-for-3.