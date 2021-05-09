Weekend Baseball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy baseball team outlasted the rain and Piqua Friday, winning 8-2 to complete a sweep of the series.

The game was tied 2-2 through four innings, but Troy scored six runs in its last three at bats.

Trayce Mercer pitched the first six innings to get the win, allowing six hits.

He combined with Connor Hutchinson to strikeout six and walk four.

Zach Prouty was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-4 with a double and Owen Harlamert was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Baylee Shepherd was 2-for-4 with a double and Andrew Helman had a double.

Blane Ouhl and Zane Pratt both were 2-for-3 for Piqua.

They also combined on the pitching effort, striking out seven and walking three.

Tipp drops

two games

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped two games over the weekend.

On Friday, Tipp lost to Vandalia-Butler 10-0, picking up just two hits.

Troy Taylor and Jacob Bowerman combined on the pitching effort, allowing 10 hits, striking out six and walking four.

Tippecanoe lost 9-7 at Kenton Ridge Saturday.

Bowerman was 2-for-4, Matt Salmon had two RBIs, Jake Smith was 3-for-4 with a double and Jonny Baileys had a double.

Four pitchers combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Troy Christian

gets two wins

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team won two of three games over the weekend.

On Friday, the Eagles defeated Covington 10-3.

Charlie Knostman was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Gavin Blore was 2-for-4, Lucas Day was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Ethan Twiss was 2-for-4 with a double.

Conner Frye was 2-for-3 and Camden Koukol had a double.

Adam Twiss pitched a six-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Jakob Hamilton and Jake Dilley were 2-for-3 for Covington.

Carter Maxson had one strikeout and one walk on the mound.

On Saturday, Troy Christian split a doubleheader with Dayton Christian.

The Eagles lost the first game 10-3.

Day was 2-for-3 with a double and Ben Major had a double and two RBIs.

Frye was 2-for-3 and Adam Twiss had a double.

Day and Paul McDonald combined to strikeout eight and walk nine.

Troy Christian won the second game 7-2.

Blore was 3-for-5 and Charlie Knostman had two RBIs.

Major was 2-for-3 with a triple and Koukol was 2-for-4.

Blore pitched a one-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Newton tops

Bethel 11-5

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team topped Bethel 11-5 Friday in CCC action.

Hudson Montgomery was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Alex Koon had two doubles and two RBIs and Harold Oburn scored three runs.

Lane Bayer was 2-for-3.

Colin Tackett pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

For Bethel, Noah McCann was 4-for-4 and Branden Henagir and Braayden Peake both doubled.

Four Bethel pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

Lehman drops

game with Sidney

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost to Sidney 12-2 Saturday.

Sethe Kennedy was 3-for-3 and David Rossman had a double.

Milton loses

to Waynesville

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost 14-0 to Waynesville Friday.

The Bulldogs had just three hits in the game.