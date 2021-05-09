Tippecanoe, Miami East, Troy Christian, Newton, Bradford all receive top four seeds in baseball

The Southwest District sectional baseball parings were held Sunday.

DIVISION I

Troy (15-7) and Piqua (11-12) are both in the Dayton 2 bracket.

Troy received the seventh seed and will host 18th seed West Carrollton at 5 p.m. on May 18.

The winner will play at fifth seed Franklin (18-3) at 5 p.m. May 20.

Piqua received the 12th seed and will host 16th seed Stebbins at 5 p.m. May 18.

The winner will play at third seed Springboro (14-9) at 5 p.m. May 20.

The sectional final set for 5 p.m. May 25 at Centerville High School.

DIVISION II

Tippecanoe (17-5) received the second seed in the Kenton Ridge bracket.

The Red Devils will host the winner of third seed Graham (11-11) and fifth seed Urbana (9-13) at 5 p.m. May 20.

The winner will play in the sectional final at 5 p.m. May 25 at Tecumseh, with top seed Kenton Ridge (18-5) the likely opponent.

Milton-Union (5-15) is the ninth seed and is in the Dayton 1 Bracket.

The Bulldogs play at fifth seed Carroll (7-13) at 5 p.m. May 18.

The winner will play seventh seed Alter (5-19) at 5 p.m. May 20.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 25 at Dayton Christian, with top seed Chaminade-Julienne (13-8) the likely opponent.

DIVISION III

Bethel (8-11) is the 14th seed and is in the Dayton 1 Bracket.

The Bees will host 19th seed Dixie (714) at 5 p.m. May 17.

The winner will play at third seed Northeastern (15-5) at 5 p.m. May 19.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Fairborn High School.

Miami East (14-3) is the fourth seed in the Dayton 3 Bracket.

The Vikings will play the winner of eighth seed Versailles (11-9) and 13th seed Brookville (8-12) at 5 p.m. May 19.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Arcanum.

Covington (8-11) is the 15th seed and is in the Dayton 4 Bracket.

The Buccs will host 17 seed Greenon (7-11) at 5 p.m. on May 19.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Tecumseh, with top seed Ben Logan (21-1) the likely opponent.

DIVISION IV

Troy Christian (12-4) is the second seed and in the Dayton 2 Bracket.

The Eagles will host the winner of 10th seed Emmanuel Christian (6-9) and 11th seed Catholic Central (3-15) at 5 p.m. May 19.

The winner will play in the sectional final at 5 p.m. May 24 at the Troy Market Street diamond.

Newton (17-3) is the third seed and in the Dayton 3 Bracket.

Lehman Catholic (7-11) is the eighth seed and will play at fifth seed Botkins (12-10) at 5 p.m. May 17.

The winner will play at Newton at 5 p.m. on May 19.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Vandalia-Butler, with second seed Russia (16-5) the likely opponent.

Bradford (12-7) is the fourth seed and in the Dayton 4 Bracket.

The Railroaders will host seventh seed Houston (9-12) at 5 p.m. May 19.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Newton High School, with top seed Fort Loramie (16-3) the likely opponent.