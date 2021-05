To the Editor

Channel 7 evening news on April 17, 2021, broke the news of approximately 1,000 students turned over autos, smashed windows and destroyed other property. This was the Chit Festival.

The campus newsletter, The Lantern, reported the incident to the police. No arrests were made and no one was charged with any crime.

What message does this send to good law-abiding citizens and students? Nothing was ever mentioned again on TV or in our local papers.

— Nelson Frantz

Troy