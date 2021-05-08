Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

April 30

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Tammera Clegg, 57, of Piqua, was arrested and charged for domestic violence.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to 1254 Garbry Road in reference to a male punching a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex. Male was gone prior to officer arrival, but was identified. Alexander Houston, 19, of Huber Heights, was charged with criminal damaging.

WARRANT: Stephanie Simpson, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

May 1

ASSAULT: Officers called to a disturbance at 403 Glenwood Ave. for a male that was intoxicated and threatening to kill the reporting party. Joseph Mack, 29, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with assault on peace officer, menacing, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing.

ASSAULT: Intoxicated subject entered a yard where other subjects were having a party and a confrontation ensued. David Ward, 56, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

May 2

THEFT: Officer located a male walking near 616 S. Roosevelt Ave. who had an active warrant. Skyler Butt, 25, of Piqua, was arrested on the warrant.

TRESPASSING: Caller advised a male entered her resident, in the 400 block of South Street, and fell asleep in her recliner. The male, Seth Hutchinson, 34, of Piqua, was found next door and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

WARRANT: Driver stopped and cited for driving under suspension and arrested for out of county warrant.

May 3

PROTECTION ORDER: Officer dispatched to the 400 block of South Main Street for a civil matter. Victim stated a male, who she has a protection order against, came in and threw beer on her mother and their child. Male, Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with violating the protection order and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

THEFT: Officers received a complaint of a lost wallet at Walmart. Danielle Gansheimer, 23, of Piqua, was subsequently charged with theft.

ROBBERY: Male subject was assaulted by a female and then the female stole his vehicle with the help of another male subject. Vehicle was located and pursued by other officers. Starla Johnson, 20, at large, was charged with robbery and possession of drugs. Caleb Maxon, 23, of Troy, was charged with complicity and failure to comply/eluding or fleeing.

THEFT: Theft of a plastic toy car used as a lawn decoration from 515 Boone St.; and theft of a leaf blower from 519 Boone St. Chad Swan, 33, of Greenville, was charged with two counts of theft.

May 4

DISORDERLY: Complainant advised an individual was outside his residence screaming during the night. Stuart Childs, 33, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Eyvonne Fields, 25, of Greenville, was charged with theft.

May 5

DOMESTIC: Tracy Burgan, 42, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence following a disturbance.