Perry joins OSU Extension

TROY — Michelle Perry recently joined the staff of Ohio State University Extension as a program assistant to manage a community garden.

Perry is a graduate of Sidney High School and Indiana University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and certificate in journalism. She began her career at a daily Colorado newspaper, and later moved into nonprofit leadership and marketing positions. After many years in Colorado and Kentucky, Perry is excited to be back at home near family.

Perry also serves as the executive director of The Piqua Community Foundation, a part-time role she will continue alongside her position with The Ohio State University Extension.

“I am excited to join the OSU Extension team and manage the community garden project, which has a mission that’s close to my heart. Gardening and serving my community are two of my biggest passions, and I’m fortunate that this role will combine those interests,” Perry said.

The garden project is a collaboration with Miami County OSU Extension and Health Partners Free Clinic.

For more information about the community garden, contact the Extension office in Troy at 937-440-3948 or perry.2484@osu.edu.