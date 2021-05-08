Marriage licenses

Jay Dee Solether, 37, 2142 Silver Linden Drive, Tipp City, to Lauren Jaye Downard, 32, of same address.

Rosanne Elizabeth Wead, 34, 221 Manning St., Piqua, to Roger Glenn Robison, 48, of same address.

Timothy Michael Harney, 37, of 1441 Cornish Road, Troy, to Amanda Jane Martin, 31, of same address.

Diana Lynn Carver, 49, of 1540 South St., Piqua, to Tommy Ray Murray II, 45, of same address.

David Adam Rose, 26, of 1541 McKaig Ave., Troy, to Dawn Marie Burton, 36, of same address.

Ethan James Garland, 21, of 1603 Nicklin Ave., Piqua, to Kylie Donna Emrick, 21, of same address.

Courtney Nicole Wion, 25, of 409 Hamilton St., West Milton, to Elijah Daniel Sims, 24, of same address.

Megan Olivia Lawson, 21, of 6126 E. Troy-Urbana Road, Casstown, to Adam Christopher Knepper, 22, of 5625 S. Wheelock Road, West Milton.

Heather Lynn Bridges-Welch, 35, of 1531 Williamsburg Place, Troy to Travis James Kearns, 28, of same address.

Teresa Jo White, 68, of 121 Friend Street, Ludlow Falls to Henry Floyd White, 73, of 4100 Third Street, Dayton.

Chaz Ryan Copas, 22, of 704 Cherry Street, Piqua to Samantha Shae Sowers, 21, of same address.

Patrick Thomas Belt, 19, of 214 Friend Street, Ludlow Falls to Rory Jenell White, 18, of 4180 Rasor Drive, Troy.

Jeremy Steven Watson, 42, of 451 Lyle Drive, West Milton to Brittany Dawn Baker, 40, of same address.

Krystal Marie Anderson, 25, of 950 McKinley Avenue Apt 11B, Piqua to Justin Dakota Smith, 25, of same address.

Christopher James Young, 34, of 1034 Nutmeg Square North, Troy to Steffany Lynn Crabtree, 30, of same address.

Abigail Elizabeth Robinson, 30, of 9 N. Mulberry Street, Troy to Justin Kyle Aufdemkampe, 30, of same address.

Maria Stephenson, 51, of 10775 N. State Route 48, Covington to Wesley Martin Myers Jr., 53, of 9915 Fourman Road, West Milton.

Thomas Denton Hall, 30, of 1617 New Haven Road, Piqua to Kristen Gambill, 31, of same address.

Mark Andrew Haney, 28, of 4741 Red River West Grove, Arcanum to Kayla Victoria Flora, 19, of 6955 Hill Road, Covington.

Dawn Renee Bradley, 30, of 632 S. Main Street, Piqua to Dustin Nicholas Sirch, 37, of same address.