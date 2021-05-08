Director thankful for levy passing

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Citizens for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Operating Levy Committee, the Hayner Board of Governors, the Friends of Hayner Trustees and the Hayner staff, I want to thank the residents of the Troy City School District for voting “Yes” in support of the Hayner.

Your continued support and generosity will ensure that the Hayner will remain the premier art facility in Troy, continue to be the place to hold your civic and community meetings and the perfect venue to celebrate your special life events. Remember our motto … “It’s Your House” and you are always welcome here!!

— David E. Wion, Executive Director

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center