Dancers needed for annual event

PIQUA — Dancing with the Piqua Stars is back for 2021 the Piqua Arts Council is looking for a new cast for this year’s competition.

A new group of well-known community members will test new skills as they dance for charity at Piqua Arts Council’s ninth year of Dancing with the Piqua Stars. The fundraising event is modeled after the long-running television series. Six Piqua-area couples are being selected to compete under the expert direction of Liz Maxson, Rick and Judy Bowerman, Ron and Cindy Mullins and Tammy Bellamy.

In 2020, the competition was hosted as an online, virtual event that took place on the council’s Facebook and Youtube pages. This year, Piqua Arts Council is hosting the 2021 Dancing with the Piqua Stars as an in-person event on Aug. 28 at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M Davis Parkway, Piqua.

Hartzell Propeller will again serve as the event’s sponsor.

Dancers must have some connection to Piqua, and will receive training from local experts and instructors. The couples will be learning 2-minute dance routines from one of the following categories: hip-hop, ballroom, jazz or line dancing. The rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 with the final performance and competition on the following day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Each dancer will be expected to fundraise a minimum of $4,000 for charity and will be featured on the council’s website through which individual donations can be made. Website features will include dancer photos, bios, and a delegated area for each couple to receive donations.

Nominate dancers through www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org, through the button “Nominate a Dancer.”

Contact the Piqua Arts Council at (937) 773-9630.