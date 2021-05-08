College briefs

Local students participate in 2021 UF Symposium

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

Local students include:

• Kassidi Alexander, of Pleasant Hill, was named a Dana Scholar 2020.

• Oscar Freyre, of Tipp City, received the CVS Health Foundation Standard Scholarship.

• Treyton Lavy, of Pleasant Hill, was named as a 2020 Pi Theta Epsilon Inductee – Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program.

The symposium may be viewed at www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium.

Piqua’s Pence ‘outstanding’ at Ohio State ATI

WOOSTER — Katelynn Pence, of Piqua, has been recognized as an outstanding student at the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Wooster Campus – Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI). She will graduate May 8 with an Associate of Science degree in biochemical sciences with a specialization in pre-veterinary medicine.

Pence is the recipient of a scholarship from the Piqua Education Foundation and the ATI Scholarship. She earned dean’s list honors in autumn on 2020. Pence has been active on camus with the Pre-Vet Club, for which she served as treasurer. She works part-time as a veterinary assistant at Oakview Veterinary Hospital.

Following graduation, Pence will transition to Columbus to complete a bachelor’s degree with the goal of entering veterinary school. Her long-term goal is to specialize in veterinary chiropractic medicine working with livestock.

Slone inducted into Order of the Engineer

ANGOLA, Ind. — Jonathan Slone, of Troy, was inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony at Trine University.

Slone is majoring in biomedical engineering.