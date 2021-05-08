COVINGTON — The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter had its annual parent-member banquet on May 7 after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Highlights of the event included recognizing all FFA members that competed throughout the year in virtual contests as well as bidding farewell to the graduating class.

The retiring officer team was recognized and the 2021-2022 Executive Team was introduced, which includes Allison Gostomsky, Mara Newhouse, Ryan Rohr, Michael Hagan, Derrick Meyer, Megan Rose, Kara Stephan and Kila Stephan.

Other awards for the night included the Star Greenhand FFA Degree earned by Allison Gostomsky, the Star Chapter FFA Degree earned by Mara Newhouse and the Outstanding Leadership Award given to Gavin Swank. The chapter Honorary FFA Degree was presented to high school Principal Mr. Josh Meyer for his support of the chapter.