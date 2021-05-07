Thursday Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team defeated West Carrollton 10-5 Thursday in MVL action.

Kaitlyn Husic was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Ally Broering was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ashley Aselage was 2-for-3, Corinn Siefring was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Sidney Unger was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined for four strikeouts.

Bradford blanks

Covington in CCC

COVINGTON — The Bradford softball team topped Covington 15-0 in five innings Thursday in CCC action.

Austy Miller was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Skipp Miller was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Nylani Beireis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Maggie Manuel had two RBIs, Emma Canan had a double and two RBIs and Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Skipp Miller hurled a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.

Newton tops

Tri-Village

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team celebrated Senior Night with a 12-8 win over Tri-Village Thursday in CCC play.

Marissa Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter had doubles, Hailey Abrams had three RBIs and Addy Peters scored multiple runs.

East falls

to Arcanum

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team lost to Arcanum 10-5 Thursday in CCC play.

Kyleigh Kirby was 2-for-3 and Reagan Howell was 2-for-4.

Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Abigail Kadel had a double.

Bethel loses

to FM 7-4

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team lost to Franklin Monroe 7-4 Thursday in CCC play.

Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a double and Rhyan Reittinger was 2-for-4.

Sam Wiley was 2-for-3.

Lily Williams pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.