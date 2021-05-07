Thursday Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team defeated West Carrollton 10-5 Thursday in MVL action.
Kaitlyn Husic was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Ally Broering was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ashley Aselage was 2-for-3, Corinn Siefring was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Sidney Unger was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined for four strikeouts.
Bradford blanks
Covington in CCC
COVINGTON — The Bradford softball team topped Covington 15-0 in five innings Thursday in CCC action.
Austy Miller was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Skipp Miller was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Nylani Beireis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Maggie Manuel had two RBIs, Emma Canan had a double and two RBIs and Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Skipp Miller hurled a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
Newton tops
Tri-Village
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team celebrated Senior Night with a 12-8 win over Tri-Village Thursday in CCC play.
Marissa Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter had doubles, Hailey Abrams had three RBIs and Addy Peters scored multiple runs.
East falls
to Arcanum
CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team lost to Arcanum 10-5 Thursday in CCC play.
Kyleigh Kirby was 2-for-3 and Reagan Howell was 2-for-4.
Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Abigail Kadel had a double.
Bethel loses
to FM 7-4
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team lost to Franklin Monroe 7-4 Thursday in CCC play.
Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a double and Rhyan Reittinger was 2-for-4.
Sam Wiley was 2-for-3.
Lily Williams pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.