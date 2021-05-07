Thursday Baseball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team opened a 3-0 lead on West Carrollton Thursday and held on for a 3-2 victory in MVL action.

Jonny Baileys got a strikeout with the tying run on third in the seventh inning to finish off the win.

Baileys pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12.

Clay Vaughn had two RBIs.

Tipp was scheduled to play at Vandalia-Butler Friday.

Eagles blank

Bulldogs

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Milton-Union 8-0 Thursday in non-conference action.

Conner Frye pitched a four-hitter for Troy Christian.

Charlie Knostman and Ethan Twiss were both 2-for-3.

Lucas Day, Camden Koukol and Seth Ryan all had doubles.

Three Milton-Union pitchers combined on an eight-hitter.

Bradford tops

Covington

COVINGTON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a 5-1 win over Covington in CCC action Thursday.

Tucker Miller and Landon Monnin were both 3-for-4 for Bradford, while Keaton Mead, Taven Leach and Landon Wills were all 2-for-4.

Leach and Miller combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Jake Dilley was 2-for-3 for Covington.

Jensen Wagoner and Jakob Hamilton combined to strike out six and walk two.

East gets

walk-off

CASSTOWN — Luke Hammaker’s RBI single in the home seventh gave Miami East a “walk-off” 6-5 win over Arcanum Thursday in CCC action.

Hammaker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Conor Apple had two RBIs.

Nathan Woolley was 2-for-3 with a double.

Garrett LeMaster and Austin Francis combined to strikeout seven and walk four.

Newton edges

Tri-Village

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team beat Tri-Village 4-2 in CCC action Thursday.

Ross Ferrell pitched the first six innings and combined with Colin Tackett on a one-hitter.

Ferrell struck out nine and walked five.

Alex Koon was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Caden Sweitzer was 2-for-3 with a triple and Harold Oburn had a double.

FM outlasts

Bethel 11-10

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team couldn’t overcome eight errors in an 11-10 loss to Franklin Monroe in 10 innings Thursday in CCC action.

Noah McCann was 2-for-6 with four runs scored, Ryan Dilbeck and Luke Gray were 2-for-5 with two RBIs each and Spencer Briggs was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Braden Hennagir had a double and four RBIs and Justin Pentall was 2-for-3.

Four Bethel pitchers combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Lehman falls

to Ridgemont

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 14-4 to Ridgemont in NWCC action.

Nathan Sollman was 2-for-2 and Jon Vanskiver was 2-for-3.

Alex Keller had a triple.