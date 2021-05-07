Thursday Baseball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team opened a 3-0 lead on West Carrollton Thursday and held on for a 3-2 victory in MVL action.
Jonny Baileys got a strikeout with the tying run on third in the seventh inning to finish off the win.
Baileys pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12.
Clay Vaughn had two RBIs.
Tipp was scheduled to play at Vandalia-Butler Friday.
Eagles blank
Bulldogs
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team defeated Milton-Union 8-0 Thursday in non-conference action.
Conner Frye pitched a four-hitter for Troy Christian.
Charlie Knostman and Ethan Twiss were both 2-for-3.
Lucas Day, Camden Koukol and Seth Ryan all had doubles.
Three Milton-Union pitchers combined on an eight-hitter.
Bradford tops
Covington
COVINGTON — The Bradford baseball team picked up a 5-1 win over Covington in CCC action Thursday.
Tucker Miller and Landon Monnin were both 3-for-4 for Bradford, while Keaton Mead, Taven Leach and Landon Wills were all 2-for-4.
Leach and Miller combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.
Jake Dilley was 2-for-3 for Covington.
Jensen Wagoner and Jakob Hamilton combined to strike out six and walk two.
East gets
walk-off
CASSTOWN — Luke Hammaker’s RBI single in the home seventh gave Miami East a “walk-off” 6-5 win over Arcanum Thursday in CCC action.
Hammaker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Conor Apple had two RBIs.
Nathan Woolley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Garrett LeMaster and Austin Francis combined to strikeout seven and walk four.
Newton edges
Tri-Village
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team beat Tri-Village 4-2 in CCC action Thursday.
Ross Ferrell pitched the first six innings and combined with Colin Tackett on a one-hitter.
Ferrell struck out nine and walked five.
Alex Koon was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Caden Sweitzer was 2-for-3 with a triple and Harold Oburn had a double.
FM outlasts
Bethel 11-10
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team couldn’t overcome eight errors in an 11-10 loss to Franklin Monroe in 10 innings Thursday in CCC action.
Noah McCann was 2-for-6 with four runs scored, Ryan Dilbeck and Luke Gray were 2-for-5 with two RBIs each and Spencer Briggs was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Braden Hennagir had a double and four RBIs and Justin Pentall was 2-for-3.
Four Bethel pitchers combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.
Lehman falls
to Ridgemont
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 14-4 to Ridgemont in NWCC action.
Nathan Sollman was 2-for-2 and Jon Vanskiver was 2-for-3.
Alex Keller had a triple.