Wednesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team prepped for two games with Piqua with a 7-4 win over Stebbins in MVL action Wednesday to improve to 13-7 overall and 12-4 in the MVL.

Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-3.

Eli Otten had a double.

Ethan Rekow and Brian Allen combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Troy was scheduled to host Piqua Thursday and travel to Piqua Friday.

Butler edges

Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — In an MVL showdown, Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler battled it out Wednesday.

Butler broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning to beat the Red Devils 2-1.

Butler improved to 19-2 overall and 15-1 in the MVL with the win.

Tipp dropped to 16-3 overall and 12-3 in the MVL.

Matt Salmon pitched a six-hitter for the Red Devils, striking out four and walking one.

South knocks

off Miami East

CASSTOWN — It took nine innings before Miami East suffered its first CCC loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Twin Valley South.

Tyler Kirby pitched the first eight innings for East, allowing just four hits and striking out one and walking two.

Luke Hammaker was 2-for-4 for the Vikings.