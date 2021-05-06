Tippecanoe wins MVL tennis tournament with four champions; Troy;s Masunaga takes second singles title

SIDNEY — Covid-19 may have brought a stop to spring sports in 2020, but there was going to be no denying the Tippecanoe boys tennis team in 2021 at the first MVL league tournament.

The Red Devils, who cruised through the regular season undefeated in league play, won four of the five individual titles Thursday at the league tournament at Sidney High School to wrap up the tournament title.

Playing pro sets, Tippecanoe won the titles at first singles, third singles, first doubles and second doubles, with Troy winning the title at second singles and finishing second overall.

Tippecanoe finished with 44 points, Troy was second with 36 and Piqua finished eighth.

Tippecanoe’s Kessler Hackenberger won the first singles title, defeating Hawkins Parker of Stebbins 8-0, Jack Marchal of Greenville 8-1 and knocking off top seed Grant Hoying of Sidney 8-5 in the title match.

Troy’s Noah George took fifth and Piqua’s Cael Barr took ninth.

George lost 8-2 to Fairborn’s Sam Steck, before defeating West Carrollton’s Seth Bernal 8-1 and topping Kristof Mani of Vandalia-Butler 8-4.

Barr lost to Bernal 6-4, before defeating Xenia’s Julian Koogler 8-2.

At second singles, Troy Genki Masunaga won the title.

Masunaga defeated Kaden Abbott of Sidney 8-2, Jiahao of Greenville 8-1 and top seed Luke Blake of Tippecanoe 8-5.

Blake had defeated Stephen Dolder of Piqua 8-1 and Trent Luken of Butler 8-8 (10-7) to advance to the title match.

Dolder finished eighth.

He had opened with a win over Derek Cambazica of West Carrollton 6-6 (10-5), before losing to Blake.

Dolder lost to Silas Smith of Fairborn 8-1 and Ezra Haponek of Stebbins 8-4.

At third singles, Tippecanoe’s Chris Nichols won the title.

He defeated Lance Staley of Piqua 8-0, Charlie Stiver of Vaandalia-Butler 8-2 and Wyatt Hench of Troy 8-6.

Hench had defeated Thienminh Truong of Stebbins 8-1 and Nghi Nguyen of Fairborn 8-1 to advance to the title match.

Staley got eighth.

He had opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Dana Dyer of Xenia.

After losing to Wench, he lost 8-0 to Mason Middlestetter of Greenville and lost to Truong.

At first doubles, Aaron and Cameron Davis of Tippecanoe won the title.

They defeated West Carrollton 6-1, Stebbins 8-0 and Greenville 8-3.

Matt Bess and Henry Johnston of Troy took third.

They defeated Xenia 8-1, lost to Greenville 8-4 and defeated Stebbins 8-0.

Piqua’s Ayden Black and Seth Foster finished 10th.

They lost to West Carrollton 6-1 and Sidney 5-0 in a match stopped by rain.

Tippecanoe’s Seth Nichols and Nathan Gagnon won the second doubles title.

They defeated Phillip Rossman and Gabe Switzer of Piqua 8-0, defeated Butler 8-3 and beat Greenville 8-2 in the title match.

Troy’s Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin finished third.

They defeated Sidney 8-6, lost to Greenville 8-3 and defeated Butler 8-2.

Rossman and Switzer finished seventh.

They defeated Xenia 6-4, before losing to Nichols and Gagnon.

They lost to Stebbins 9-7 and defeated Fairborn 3-0 in a match that was stopped by rain.