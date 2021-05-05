Voters approve health district levy renewal

By Aimee Hancock

MIAMI COUNTY — A renewal levy request for the Miami County Combined Health District was approved by voters, according to unofficial results from the May 4 election.

“We are truly very grateful that the citizens of Miami County have once again voted to support Public Health,” said MCPH Commissioner Dennis Propes. “Throughout the past year in responding to the COVID pandemic, Miami County Public Health was able to prove how important a strong, capable local public health department is to our community.”

This levy generates approximately 15 percent of the health district’s income, with the rest coming from local fees and permits, grants, contracts, and state subsidies. The money generated is used to cover costs of unfunded mandates and underfunded programs, including nuisance inspections, disease investigations, and emergency preparedness, and to fund services like the district’s maternal child health clinic.

The 10-year levy renewal will cost an owner of a $100,000 home approximately $14 per year. The Miami County Combined Health District served more than 43,000 people in 2020.

“With the passage of this levy, we will be able to continue to offer the highest level of service that the citizens expect of us,” Propes said. “We will continue to serve the community being good stewards of the resources they have entrusted us with. Again, thank you, Miami County!”