Second attempt at levy proves successful

TIPP CITY — The income tax renewal levy for Tipp City passed in Tuesday’s election by 370 votes.

The levy, which originally appeared on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot and failed by 83 votes, has a 0.25 percent income tax renewal commencing on July 1, 2021, until June 30, 2031, as well as a renewal of a 0.25 income tax that will commence on Jan. 1, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2032. For months, Tipp City Council members and the city manager emphasized the renewal would not raise the income tax rate, and language on the ballot was updated so that voters would better understand that there were no new taxes or increases on taxes.

The final vote count, according to unofficial results, was 564 votes in favor of the levy, or 74.41 percent, and 194 against, or 25.59 percent, totaling 758 votes cast.

“I’d like to thank everyone on behalf of the council and administration who supported the levy. Without it we cannot continue to maintain infrastructure to a level our residents expect. This is what makes Tipp great. We will continue to make Tipp a great place to work, live and play,” Tipp City manager Tim Eggleston said.

Funds that will be accrued from the levy’s passing will go into the city’s capital improvement plan, which funds improvement projects within Tipp City such as repairing, replacing, improving and expanding roads, streets, alleys, stormwater systems, buildings, structures, and other physical assets such as vehicles and equipment. Council has recently improved the following expenditures that appear on the city’s capital improvement plan:

• A command vehicle for Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) at a cost not to exceed $38,071 with an additional cost of $14,054 for repairs and upfittings deemed necessary.

• A new ambulance for TCFES at a cost of up to $265,125.

• A new truck for the electrical department with a budget of $249,507.00 for purchasing.

Improvement projects planned for the city past the June 30, 2021 expiration of the tax levy currently in place include:

• Additional restroom facilities in Kyle Park at a budgeted cost of $250,000 with construction set to begin in 2022. Construction costs will include sanitary sewer upgrades required to enable the construction of additional units.

• Converting overhead electric lines in city parks to underground services at a cost of $60,000, set to begin in 2022. As part of this project, permanent electric drops will be installed for use by city festivals and events held in the park as well as water lines and taps installed strategically throughout the park.

• Replacing two cardiac monitors within TCFES in 2021 and 2022 at a total cost of $70,000.