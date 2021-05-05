Area briefs

Road work to begin

PIQUA — On Thursday, May 6, Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. is scheduled to start asphalt repairs to eastbound East Ash Street near Interstate 75. The work will be done at night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The repairs are expected to take 7-10 days to complete.

Traffic will be maintained; however, there will be intermittent lane closures on eastbound East Ash Street from Scott Drive to the interstate to complete the work.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone area.

All work is weather permitting.

Help with planting

WEST MILTON – Join Tina on the Milton-Union Public Library’s front lawn for a little springtime planting on Fridays, May 7 and 21 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Take a trail walk to the wildflowers

TROY — Visit Brukner Nature Center for a hike through Sunday, May 9 eek and see all the wildflowers popping up on the trails.

Not only will you see marsh marigold and Virginia bluebells blooming, but you will also notice 20 colorful flower-shaped cut-outs along the trails. Each of these cut-outs will have a question for you to answer and a fun fact. Tag the center on social media at @bruknernaturecenter and #itsaboutwildlife.

Admission for nonmembers is $2.50 per person or $10 per family (please use the drop-box by the front door).

YMCA to offer summer day camps

The Miami County YMCA is offering a summer day camp program. A variety of activities will be offered including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

The summer day camps will have a different theme each week with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week.” Week themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week and Water Works Week. Trips include zoos, Kings Island, COSI and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for five to 11 weeks of camp, with individual week registrations allowed towards the end of May.

Summer day camp is for children going into first through sixth grade. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs) in which they will have a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact a camp director on how to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson branches with pre/post camp offered at the Piqua branch child care center. Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the camp directors, Abigail Jordan at (937) 778-5247, Jaime Hull at (937) 773-9622 or Imari Witten at (937) 440-9622.