Tuesday Track Roundup

TROY — The Troys boys and girls track and field teams celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of Greenville.

The boys won 112-38.

Jack Kleinhenz swept the 110 hurdles, 16.42 and the 300 hurdles, 43.66 and also won the high jump, 5-8.

Also winning for Troy were Colin Stoltz, 100, 11.90; Evan Joins, 400, 58.80; Lucas Henderson, 200, 24.26; Grant Klopfenstein, discus, 140-0; Zach Ray, shot put, 47-3; the 800 relay, 1:41.02; and the ironman relay, 51.98.

Troy girls won 98-45.

Winning for Troy were Ansley Spence, 100, 13.73; Allison Unber, 1,600, 6:17.32; Maddison Manson, 400, 66.11; Anna Boezi, 300 hurdles, 49.69; Kara Enneking, 800, 2:55.08; Kara Steinke, 200, 29.82; the 400 relay, 51.13; the 800 relay, 1:59.19 and the ironwomen relay, 59.30.

Tipp splits

road dual

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys and girls track and field teams split a dual with Carroll Tuesday.

The Tipp boys lost 104.5-62.5.

Winning for the Red Devils were Gavin Garlitz, 110 hurdles, 16.29; Landon Luginbuhl, 400, 55.05; Jason Rindler, 200, 23.68 and Oliver Murray, pole vault, 10-6.

The Tipp girls won 86.5-69.5

Kelsey McClurg swept the 100 hurdles, 16.38 and 300 hurdles, 49.54.

Also winning were Kaylee Smith, high jump, 4-6; Charlene Ballard, long jump, 14-3 1-4; Ashlyn Tarzinski, discus, 77-9 and Hannah Wildermuth, shot put, 32-0 1-2.