Tuesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic baseball team recorded an 8-1 win over Waynesfield-Goshen Tuesday in NWCC action.

Alex Keller pitched a three-hitter, striking out 19 of the 27 batters he faced, walking one and hitting three batters.

Keller helped himself with three RBIs.

Nathan Sollmann was 2-for-4 and Jon Vanskiver was 2-for-3 with a double.

Bradford gets

past Bethel

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team topped Bethel 6-3 Tuesday in CCC action.

Taven Leach was 3-for-3 and Tucker Miller and Landon Monnin were both 2-for-4.

Keaton Mead and Gage Wills doubled.

Leach, Gage Wills and Mead combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking 10.

Spencer Briggs was 2-for-3 with a double for Bethel.

Briggs, Kyle Brueckman and Bryce Ballard combined to strikeout three and walk one.

SOFTBALL

Miller throws

no-hitter

BRADFORD — It is becoming a common occurrence.

Bradford plays softball — senior Skipp Miller throws a no-hitter.

She did it again Tuesday against Bethel in a 17-0 win.

Miller struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced, hitting one batter.

Rylee Canan provided a big stick, hitting a grand slam for the Railroaders.

Maggie Manuel was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Skipp Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Courtney Monnin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Nylani Beireis was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.