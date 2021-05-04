Piqua JH boys track and field win Sidney Invitational

By
Robbin Kiser
-

The Piqua junior high boys track team won the Sidney Invitational recently.

Submitted Photo

The Piqua boys junior high track and field team won the Sidney Invitational recently.

Boys Individual Results

1st Place 800 – Noah Burgh

1st Place 1600 – Noah Burgh

1st Place 4 by 200 Relay – Caiden Thomas, Joey Voskuhl, Day’Lynn Garrett and Landon Lawson

1st Place – Shot Put – Jace Weber

1st Place – High Jump – Drake Owen

2nd Place 100 – Dominic Knisley

2nd Place 200 – Dominic Knisley

2nd Place 200 Hurdles – John Hess

2nd Place 4 by 100 Relay – Caiden Thomas, Joey Voskuhl, Day’Lynn Garrett and Dominic Knisley

2nd Place – Shot Put – Haiden Weigel

3rd Place – Discus – Haiden Weigel

3rd Place 400 – Noah Burgh

3rd Place 110 Hurdles – John Hess

Girls Individual Results

3rd Place D’Vaya Cooper 100

1st Place Chloe Shaw-Jones High Jump

3rd Place Izabella Hicks – Discus

