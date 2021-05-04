Piqua JH boys track and field win Sidney Invitational

The Piqua boys junior high track and field team won the Sidney Invitational recently.
Boys Individual Results
1st Place 800 – Noah Burgh
1st Place 1600 – Noah Burgh
1st Place 4 by 200 Relay – Caiden Thomas, Joey Voskuhl, Day’Lynn Garrett and Landon Lawson
1st Place – Shot Put – Jace Weber
1st Place – High Jump – Drake Owen
2nd Place 100 – Dominic Knisley
2nd Place 200 – Dominic Knisley
2nd Place 200 Hurdles – John Hess
2nd Place 4 by 100 Relay – Caiden Thomas, Joey Voskuhl, Day’Lynn Garrett and Dominic Knisley
2nd Place – Shot Put – Haiden Weigel
3rd Place – Discus – Haiden Weigel
3rd Place 400 – Noah Burgh
3rd Place 110 Hurdles – John Hess
Girls Individual Results
3rd Place D’Vaya Cooper 100
1st Place Chloe Shaw-Jones High Jump
3rd Place Izabella Hicks – Discus