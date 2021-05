TROY — Samuel J. Pierce will fill the Third Ward seat on Troy City Council being vacated by John Schewser, who announced he wouldn’t run for another term after serving seven consecutive terms.

According to unofficial results, Pierce received 161 votes, or 69.10 percent, while Joseph Girolamo received 72 votes or 30.90 percent.

Pierce will take office in 2022 due to no party opposition in the November General Election.