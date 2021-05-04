Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 30

THEFT: A leaf blower was reported stolen out of a shed in the 3000 block of Neal Pearson Road, Tipp City.

May 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: A deputy made contact with a driver who was squealing tires in the Center Friends Church in the 8000 block of West State Route 571, Union Twp. The driver was cited for reckless operation.

ASSAULT: A deputy charged Tommy Rowley, of Dayton, with assault.

May 2’

FAKE BILLS: A Newberry Twp. resident reported a Brian Cochran gave him a fake $100 bill in exchange for five $20 bills. Case pending.

THEFT: Two chainsaws were reported stolen from a residence in the 6000 block of Bard Road, Monroe Twp.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Kettering Hospital on a report of an assault that occurred at The Vault bar. Case pending.

May 3

ACCIDENT: A deputy investigated a single-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Laurel Creek Road, Troy. The driver advised he had been drinking and had a loaded firearm in the vehicle. Case pending.