Fourth phase of Cedar Grove subdivisionion moves forward

TIPP CITY — A construction agreement for the Cedar Grove planned residential development subdivision was unanimously passed at Monday’s meeting of Tipp City Council.

The agreement approves the construction and subdividers agreement between the city and Judy Tomb dba Talismanic Properties LLC for phase 4 of the Cedar Grove subdivision. According to community development director Matt Spring, the phase itself is roughly 13.8 acres in area and will provide 39 new lots for single-family homes. It is located on Chevington Chase and Sydney Drive, and will have identical façade treatments to match the previous phases of Cedar Grove. The engineer’s estimate for public improvements is $1,049,442.25.

Additionally, an ordinance approving the final plan and subdividers agreement for the Cedar Grove subdivision, phase 4 was introduced to council on Monday night.

“This ordinance is essentially the companion legislation to the previously approved resolution. It essentially initiates the formal approval of phase 4 of Cedar Grove. It does create 39 single-family homes. There’s also two commoner lots and also the associated rite-of-way,” Spring said.

The ordinance will be voted on at the May 17 council meeting.

Also unanimously passed at Monday’s meeting was a resolution authorizing an employer contribution to employee health savings accounts for the plan year beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and ending Aug. 31, 2022.

“Each year council, if funding is available, likes to pay for the deductible. We provide $1,100 to an employee that is single policy, and $3,000 on the family. We pay these at 25 percent intervals, so on Sept. 1 you get your first 25 percent, then Dec. 1, March 1, and June 1. We try to get most of our staff on the HSA because it does save us a considerable amount of money on our premiums,” Eggleston said.

The following motions were also approved at Monday’s meeting:

• A motion accepting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan was unanimously approved;

• A motion approving the Tree Board’s 2021 Annual Plan was approved by six votes, with council member Mike Jackson abstaining;

• A motion naming the ODNR Off-Channel Wetland Fish Pond after Tipp City resident and centenarian Jesse Chamberlain.

Tipp City Council will meet with Monroe Township Trustees at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, to continue discussions regarding Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services. The next regular council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17.