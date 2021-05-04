Covington animal regulation ordinance fails

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

COVINGTON — An ordinance for the regulation of non-domesticated animals within the village of Covington was voted down during Covington Council’s regular session Monday evening.

The ordinance, which received two votes for and three against, would specifically prohibit three categories of animals within the village limits, including farm animals, wild animals and fowl. Following discussion and public comment during council’s April 19 meeting, it was decided that chickens would be exempt from the ordinance as it is currently written.

The ordinance needs at least four yes votes to pass, according to village solicitor Frank Patrizio. The two dissenting votes were from council members Dawn Duff and Lois Newman. Council member Jesse Reynolds was absent during Monday’s meeting.

This proposed ordinance will be further discussed at the next council meeting. At that time, council members can weigh in regarding what changes they feel may need to be made to the proposal and how to move forward.

In other business during Monday’s meeting:

• A resolution was passed authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with iWorq for property management software. This software would allow the village to create a more detailed management system of all of the properties in the village and would allow for future development of permit management and code enforcement efforts, according to Hinkelman.

• A second reading was held for an ordinance regulating trucks on village streets, as well as for a resolution to adopt a strategic plan for the village.

• First readings, waiving of the three-reading rule, and emergency approval was given to an ordinance for the reallocation of funds in the 2021 budget. According to Hinkelman, the village budgeted “extremely conservatively on the revenue side” and the revenue is well above what is needed to cover expenditures on the budget. Hinkelman added this type of ordinance will be brought before the council regularly, about once per quarter.

• A first reading, waiving of the three-reading rule, and emergency approval was given for the following resolutions: authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Kleinfelder to create a park and trail master plan; authorizing the village to use an alternate tax document per Ohio Revised Code; authorizing an agreement with Afidence to upgrade the village’s network infrastructure and back-up systems; authorizing the village administrator to award a bid to PAB Construction for the Face Street Paving Project.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Government Center. The meeting will also be live-streamed via Zoom.