County to honor fallen officers

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 will host its annual peace officer memorial service at noon on Wednesday, May 5, Miami County Commissioners announced during Tuesday’s commission meeting. The service will take place on the Courthouse Plaza and will honor Miami County’s fallen law enforcement officers.

According to Commissioner Ted Mercer, the courthouse will be lit with blue lights beginning Wednesday night through Sunday to honor police. The commissioners also facilitated the hanging of memorial banners on poles surrounding the courthouse in memory of the county’s fallen officers.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• A resolution amendment was approved and commissioners authorized services for the pick-up and proper disposal of sharps needles. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine clinics, the Miami County Public Health Department has seen an increase in sharps disposals at its location. The original annual cost of $1,000 for sharps disposal will be increased, and is not to exceed, $2,500 to accommodate the increase in sharps, at the request of the Sanitary Engineering Department.

• Commissioners accepted a proposal and fee structure from O.R. Colan Associates LLC, of Columbus, as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department (SED), to authorize said firm’s property acquisition services, as the SED would like to pursue the option of purchasing future potential property. The total cost of the acquisition services is not to exceed $22,500.

• Commissioners authorized the Board of Elections to purchase new office furniture for the main office in the courthouse from Innovative Solutions, of Maria Stein. The furniture will be modular and could be moved in the event the BOE is relocated. The total cost is not to exceed $35,839.12. The front counter area portion of the cost is $7,464.07 and will be paid by a Help America Vote Act Accessibility grant received in 2020.

• Commissioners authorized a 2021 Participation Agreement renewal with County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA), which is effective May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. CORSA is a self-insured pool for Ohio county government, and Miami County has been a participant since July 1991.

• Commissioners authorized the project of painting the second floor of the Hobart Center for County Government, which includes all office areas, hallways, and door jams, to Brian Bros. Painting & Restoration LLC, of Piqua. The cost is not to exceed $35,950.

• An employment verification was authorized for Beth Booher as administrative and financial assistant for the Commissioners Office. Booher’s start date is May 17, 2021, and the pay rate is $19.76 per hour.

• Commissioners entered into executive session to discuss pending imminent litigation with Human Resources Director Angela Louis, Assistant Clerk Janelle Barga, County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell, and outside attorney to commissioners Jeff Stankunas. No action was taken.