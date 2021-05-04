Council OKs beer sales at Strawberry Jam

TROY — Troy City Council OK’d the plans to host a “Strawberry Jam” in place of the full festival at its meeting on Monday.

The vote was 8-1. Councilmember Bill Twiss voted no on the ordinance. Twiss said he voted no, not because he didn’t support the Strawberry Jam, but due to the sale of alcohol within the downtown area during the event.

The Strawberry Jam will include local nonprofit businesses selling various festival-type foods to raise funds for their organizations. The notwithstanding agreement with the Strawberry Festival Inc. includes an F-2 liquor permit for beer sales within the event area. The event will have street closures around the downtown area and the Market Street bridge will be closed. The Strawberry Jam will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 4 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

Before Monday’s meeting, Jeff Whidden took the oath of office as a First Ward council member. Zachary Allen resigned following the April 19 meeting, citing time commitment issues.

Council members-at-large Todd Severt, Bill Rozell and Lynne Snee will have an open meeting at 9 a.m. May 15 at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena to field any questions or concerns Troy residents may have.

In other news: Troy City Council approved all rezoning ordinances. Before the vote, committee chair Lynne Snee noted that all of the rezoning issues do not have current development plans at present. Snee said each zoning proposal is consistent with the city’s zoning codes, surrounding zoning districts, permitted uses, and the city’s comprehensive plan. Development plans are reviewed first by the Troy Planning Commission before being presented to Troy City Council. Several residents expressed concerns with the rezoning of farmland on Lytle Road and on Troy-Urbana Road during the April 19 public hearing. Ordinances include:

• Riverside Drive for 16 properties to be added to the city’s R-4, Single-Family Residential District

• 55.8 acres of farmland on Lytle Road from county agricultural to city zoning of R-5, Single-Family Residential for new home building lots. The lots must be at least 6,000 square feet in size per dwelling. The owner is First Troy Corp.

• 1103 Washington Road (21 acres) from county general agriculture to R-4, Single-Family Residential District with 9,000 square feet lots per dwelling. The owner is Gregory Heilers.

• 2900 McKaig Road (19 acres) from county agricultural district to R-3-B, Single-Family Residential District. The lots must be at least 12,000 square feet per dwelling. The owner is Craig Dubose.

• 2765 McKaig Road from city-administered county zoning to city zoning of R-4 Single-Family Residential District for lots at least 9,000 square feet or more per dwelling. The owner is Linda Rocco.

• 2811 State Route 718 from county general agriculture district to R-4, Single-Family Residential. The owner is Troy City Schools.

• Two annexed parcels, located off Troy-Urbana Road to R-3-B, Single-Family Residential for lots at least 12,000 square feet per site. The owner is Liberty Lot Sales. The parcels are 83 acres located on Troy-Urbana Road east of the Hunters Ridge subdivision.

• 554 Staunton Road for a Wellhead Operation District. The property is located north of the Miami Shores Golf Course and is used as a driving range.