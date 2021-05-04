Area briefs

Camp counselors sought

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is looking for part-time camp counselors (ages 16-plus) for the TMCS Summer Camp Program. The program runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 through July 30.

Applications are available on the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, or at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1.

Call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

Non-profits can apply for donation

TROY — To kick off Greenville Federal’s new Troy North Banking Center grand opening scheduled for July 2021, Greenville Federal will donate $10,000 to one deserving local non-profit, chosen by the Miami County community. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, May 21.

The GF 10K Giveaway committee will review all applications and choose 5 finalists. Each finalist will be posted on Greenville Federal’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/greenvillefederal) for the Miami County community to then cast their vote. The winner will be announced at the Greenville Federal Troy North Banking Center Grand Opening.

To enter, please email the Greenville Federal 10K Giveaway Committee at GF10KGiveaway@greenvillefederal.com and ask for an application.

The entry deadline is Friday, May 21.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — “Be the GOAT” by donating at the Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

The Troy Church of the Brethren also will sponsor a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at 1431 W. Main St., Troy.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the first of three “Blood Donors are the GOAT — Greatest of All Time” T-shirts. Donors can collect all three by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage. There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.