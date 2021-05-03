Troy softball improves to 19-4 with 9-2 win over Stebbins

TROY — The Troy softball team continued the momentum to open the week Monday, knocking off Stebbins 9-2 in MVL action.

It improved the Trojans to 19-4 overall and 14-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 0-19 overall and 0-16 in the MVL.

Troy celebrated Senior Night as seniors Caroline Turnbull, Amber Bass and Claire Matthews all played key roles in the win.

Troy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning.

Bass singled with one out and Matthews ran for her.

Allyson Burns walked and both runners moved up on a wild pitch.

Matthews then hustled home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

After Briana Lavender walked, Burns scored on a passed ball to give Troy a 2-0 lead.

The Trojans added four runs in the second.

Abby Welbaum walked and Lilly Wick ran for her.

After a single by Lilly James, Wick scored on a passed ball and James scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-0.

Kloeker walked and scored on Burns’ fielder’s choice and Lavender capped the rally with a RBI single to make it 6-0.

Troy made it 7-1 in the fourth.

Emma Setser tripled and scored on Wick’s sacrifice fly.

Troy took a 7-2 lead to the home sixth and scored the game’s final two runs.

Erin Bruce had a double and Lavender followed with a RBI triple.

Lavender came around to score when Setser singled.

Turnbull was 2-for-4 and Lavender was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Setzer was 2-for-2 with a triple and James was 2-for-4.

Kloeker and Bruce both doubled.

Welbaum pitched a four-hitter, striking out five.

Troy will look to continue the momentum Tuesday, when Piqua visits in MVL action.