Troy softball improves to 19-4 with 9-2 win over Stebbins

TROY — The Troy softball team continued the momentum to open the week Monday, knocking off Stebbins 9-2 in MVL action.
It improved the Trojans to 19-4 overall and 14-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 0-19 overall and 0-16 in the MVL.
Troy celebrated Senior Night as seniors Caroline Turnbull, Amber Bass and Claire Matthews all played key roles in the win.
Troy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning.
Bass singled with one out and Matthews ran for her.
Allyson Burns walked and both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
Matthews then hustled home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
After Briana Lavender walked, Burns scored on a passed ball to give Troy a 2-0 lead.
The Trojans added four runs in the second.
Abby Welbaum walked and Lilly Wick ran for her.
After a single by Lilly James, Wick scored on a passed ball and James scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-0.
Kloeker walked and scored on Burns’ fielder’s choice and Lavender capped the rally with a RBI single to make it 6-0.
Troy made it 7-1 in the fourth.
Emma Setser tripled and scored on Wick’s sacrifice fly.
Troy took a 7-2 lead to the home sixth and scored the game’s final two runs.
Erin Bruce had a double and Lavender followed with a RBI triple.
Lavender came around to score when Setser singled.
Turnbull was 2-for-4 and Lavender was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Setzer was 2-for-2 with a triple and James was 2-for-4.
Kloeker and Bruce both doubled.
Welbaum pitched a four-hitter, striking out five.
Troy will look to continue the momentum Tuesday, when Piqua visits in MVL action.