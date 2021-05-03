Troy girls finish ninth at Wayne Invitational

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls track and field team had a strong showing at the Wayne Invitational Thursday and Friday, finishing ninth.

Sophie Fong overcame a six-hour delay in the pole vault, clearing 11-0 and finishing sixth.

The 400 relay and 800 relay ran season best times to finish fourth.

Leah Harnish ran the seventh fastest time in school history in the 400 to finish fifth.

She ran a sub 60 in her first open 400 of the season.

Hannah Falknor finished fifth in the 200 and made the podium three times.

Lena Walker finished seventh in the discus and two other throwers nearly placed in the discus as coach Gibbons has four of the top 17 throwers in the region in the discus.

Brennah Hutchinson surpassed 16-feet in the long jump for the first time this season and missed placing by a quarter of an inch.