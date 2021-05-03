Thanks for supporting Poppy Days, veterans

To the Editor:

The American Legion family (American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion) wishes to thank you for the support of our 2021 Poppy Days (April 30 and May 1). We would like to thank the individuals and businesses that support us in raising funds for our veterans. All the proceeds raised will go to help our veterans with medical bills, rent, groceries, make goody bags for our nursing/assisted living veterans and other needs that arise with our veterans.

The veteran does not have to be a member of the American Legion.

If you know of a veteran who needs help, please call the American Legion Post 184 at (937) 773-9085 or come to the post at 301 W. Water St., Piqua. The auxiliary will seek to help the veteran in need.

If you would like to make a donation to the veterans’ fund, you can mail it to the following address: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, P.O. Box 552, Piqua, OH 45356.

The American Legion family is an organization for all veterans and their families who have served in the military honorably. It seeks to serve veterans of all ages and service times as well as their families.

— Robyn Cooper, President

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184

Piqua