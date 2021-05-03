Mainstreet Piqua raises funds for planters, downtown projects

PIQUA — The Mainstreet Piqua Beautification Committee is responsible for filling the 50 large planters scattered throughout downtown Piqua with flowers and greenery and keeping them beautiful all summer long.

The committee works with the Landscape Management program at the Upper Valley Career Center to grow and plant the planters. The committee works with the students, and their instructor John Kreitzer, to grow plants that will not only cope with the harsh downtown growing climate but will also look great all summer long.

The planters will be planted in mid-May and will be watered by the city of Piqua Public Works Department through the fall. Prior to the plants being planted each planter will be topped off with brand new soil to help the plants get a good start to the summer growing season.

In 2018, the beautification committee was responsible for the large mural on the public square and the committee is working on a comprehensive mural program that will result in world-class artwork throughout the Piqua community.

The Mainstreet Piqua Beautification Committee includes Rita Enderle, Marsha Koon, Elaine Sullenberger, Ann Comer, Judy Quinter, Kathy Kiefer and Beth Kazer.

Those wishing to contribute to the planter program, or the other beautification projects, may send a donation to Friends of Mainstreet Piqua. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1703, Piqua, OH 45356. All contributions to the summer beautification program are tax-deductible at Friends of Mainstreet Piqua is a 501(c)3 organization.

For more information about the planter program, or Mainstreet Piqua, call (937) 773-9355.