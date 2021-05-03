Area briefs

Y to offer SNL event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live — Gym & Swim event on Saturday, May 8th for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games and swimming. Drop off begins at 5 p.m. and pick up is at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at (937) 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Imari Witten at (937) 440-9622 or i.witten@miamicountyymca.net.

Board to meet

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 for an abbreviated business session. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html.

Memorial Day parade planned

PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association is planning the Piqua Memorial Day parade for 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

Pending any changes in current health orders, the parade is scheduled to be held as usual, following the typical route from the Piqua Intermediate School to the Veterans’ Memorial at Forest Hill Cemetery.

The keynote speaker for the Memorial Day services following the parade will be Brigadier General Paul Craft of the US Army Cyber School at Fort Gordon, Ga.

The Piqua Veterans’ Association presents an award each year to a resident, group, or business who makes a special effort to display the American flag in a prominent and respectful manner. Make nominations for the Piqua Veterans’ Association 2021 Flag Award by May 10, proposals may be sent via the contact information below.

To enter your family, church, civic group, business, or other participants in the 2021 Memorial Day Parade, join the Facebook page by searching @PiquaMemorialDay and click the blue “Sign-Up” icon on the home page. Call (937) 773-8085 for inquiries or email LST325sailor@yahoo.com. The Piqua Veterans’ Association can also be contacted at P.O. Box 700, Piqua, OH 45356.

Participants and visitors are asked to read and follow current health orders from the state of Ohio.