Alleged robbery leads to chase/crash/arrest

MIAMI COUNTY — An alleged robbery culminated in a pursuit which ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle along I-75 on Monday evening.

According to Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department, Troy police advised them of a report of a male being held against his will.

The initial investigation indicated that the suspect might be in Piqua.Shortly before 8:30 p.m. a Piqua officer observed the vehicle, a silver Pontiac Grand Am in the Shawnee area and attempted to make a stop.

The driver, Caleb Maxon, 23, of Troy and his passenger Starla Johnson, 20, listed as at-large, fled from Piqua police. The chase wound through the south end of Piqua with speeds approaching 50 miles per hour before Maxon turned on to East Ash Street then south on I-75.

Piqua officers kept continuing reports of light traffic as speeds reached as high as 110 miles per hour.

As units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miami County Sheriff’s Department, and Troy Police converged on the southbound pursuit, Maxon lost control of the allegedly stolen vehicle around the 76 mile marker, went off the right side of the roadway, rolling the vehicle, which landed on its wheels after crashing through a fence.

Both suspects were extricated from the crashed vehicle by Troy firefighters.

Both Mason and Johnson were transported by Troy Fire Department medics to local hospitals to be checked out. Rodriquez said that both were released and transported to the Miami County Jail.

Maxon is charged with robbery, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a drivers license, as well as multiple other traffic violations.

Johnson is facing a charge robbery as well possession of drugs.

The joint investigation by both Piqua and Troy police is continuing.