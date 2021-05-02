Weekend Track Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The prestigious Wayne Invitational track and field meet was held Thursday and Friday, with some of the t shinop competition in Central and Southwest Ohio on hand.

The Troy girls finished ninth in the competition and two Miami County athletes recorded top three finishes.

Troy pole vaulter Sophie Fong handled a six-hour delay in the girls pole vault competition Friday due to high winds and finished second, clearing 11-0.

And Piqua sprinter Josiah Medley had a strong showing, finishing second in the 100, 11.14 and third in the 200, 22.79.

Magoteaux gets

two wins

NEW BREMEN — Lehman Catholic sprinter Lindsey Magoteaux led Lehman girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish at the Cardinal Invitational, while Lehman boys finished 14th.

Magoteaux swept the 100, 12.69 and 200, 26.69.

Also winning were Eva Dexter, 1,600, 5:35.40; the 400 relay, 53.12 and the 800 relay, 1:53.11.

Kiersten Franklin finished second in the 100, 12.74 and third in the 200, 27.53 and 400, 63.99.

Hildebrand uncorks

record in shot put

PLEASANT HILL — Dawson Hildebrand had a school record put in the shot put Friday night at the Indians Twilight Inviational as Newton boys finished third and the girls finished fourth, breaking three school records.

Hildebrand had a distance of 62-9 1-2 in the shot put, while on the girls school records came from Rylie Resides in winning the pole vault, 10-7; and McKenna Downing, finishing second in the 800, 2:34.46.

In the boys competition, Milton-Union was second, Piqua and Covington tied for sixth, Troy Christian was ninth and Bradford was 11th.

Winning for Milton-Union was Carter Tinnerman, pole vault, 12-0.

Taking second were Kyle Hultgren, 110 hurdles, 17.30; and the 400 relay, 48.81; while finishing third were Ray Copeland, high jump, 5-8; Andrew Collins, pole vault, 10-6; the 800 relay, 1:42.37; and the 1,600 relay, 3:54.58.

Hildebrand also won the discus, 147-8 for Newton; while Lane Kesling won the 400, 54.12 and took second in the 200, 24.49.

Owen Via took second in the 3,200, 10:39.84

For Piqua, taking third were Caleb Lyons, discus, 125-0 and shot put, 43-11 1-2; and the 400 relay, 49.15.

For Covington, taking second were Trentin Alexander, long jump, 17-7 1-4 and the 800 relay, 1:41.88.

For Troy Christian, taking second were Zach Weaver, 100, 11.86; and Zach King, high jump, 5-8.

In the girls competition, Covington was third, Piqua was fifth, Troy Christian was seventh, Milton-Union was eighth and Bradford was 11th.

For Covington, Carlie Besecker won the 200, 28.44 and long jump, 15-3 and took second in the 400, 65.56;

Downing also finished second in the 1,600 for Newton, 5:49.50.

Taking third were the 400 relay, 57.67; the 800 relay, 2:02.87; the 1,600 relay, 4:41.63; and the 3,200 relay, 11:49.49.

For Piqua, taking second were Izzy King, shot put, 30-1 1-2; and the 400 relay, 57.37; and finishing third was Libby Bradney, high jump, 4-6.

The Troy Christian 800 relay took second, 2:01.0.

Taking third were Kyndle Scales, 100, 13.71; Katie Townsend, discus, 76-7; and Hope Carroll, 200, 28.91 and 400, 67.06.

For Milton-Union, Madelyn Johnson won the 100, 13.50; and Maddie Stasiak took third in the 3,200, 12:59.88.