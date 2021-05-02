Bradford, Milton-Union, Troy receive high seeds in softball sectionals

The Bradford, Milton-Union and Troy softball teams all received top four seeds in the Southwest District sectional parings Sunday.

D-I

Troy, 18-4, received the fourth seed, while Piqua, 7-11, received the 14th seed.

Both are in the North 3 bracket.

Troy will host seventh seed Centerville (10-9) in the opening round at 5 p.m. on May 10.

If Troy wins, they will host the winner of fifth seed Northmont (13-6) and 18th seed Fairmont (4-10) at 5 p.m. May 12.

Piqua will host 16th seed Fairborn (7-14) at 5 p.m. on May 10. The winner will play at second seed Beavercreek (17-3) at 5 p.m. May 12.

The sectional final will be at 5 p.m. May 17 at Miamisburg.

D-II

Tippecanoe, 13-7, received the fifth seed.

The Red Devils will host sixth seed Graham (13-10) at 5 p.m. May 13 in the Tecumseh 2 bracket.

The winner will advance to the sectional final at a site to be determined on May 18 at 5 p.m.

D-III

Milton-Union received the third seed, Miami East received the fifth seed and Bethel received the 15th seed.

Milton-Union (15-7) is in the Dayton 3 bracket.

The Bulldogs will host the winner of ninth seed Northeastern (10-14) and 11th seed National Trail (8-8) at 5 p.m. May 12.

The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 17 at a site to be determined.

Miami East (15-5) and Bethel (6-10) are in the Dayton 1 bracket.

Miami East will host 18 seed Northridge (6-15) at 5 p.m. on May 10.

If the Vikings win, they will host the winner of eighth seed Anna (10-7) and 17 seed Twin Valley South (3-10) at 5 p.m. May 12.

Bethel will play at 12th seed Preble Shawnee (7-11) at 5 p.m. May 10.

The winner will play at top seed Carlisle (17-3) at 5 p.m. May 12.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. May 17 at a site to be determined.

D-IV

Bradford is the top seed, Covington is the fifth seed, Lehman Catholic is the ninth seed and Newton is the 12th seed.

The Railroaders (19-2) are in the North 3 bracket.

Bradford will host the winner of 17th seed Botkins (2-13) and 18th seed Yellow Springs (3-10) at 5 p.m. May 13.

The sectional final is set for May 18 at a site and time to be determined.

Covington (16-7) and Newton (5-13) are in the North 4 bracket.

Newton will play at sixth seed Ansonia (13-6) at 5 p.m. May 11.

The winner will play at fourth seed Fort Loramie (16-5) at 5 p.m. May 13.

Covington will host 11th seed Mississinawa Valley (8-12) at 5 p.m. on May 13.

The sectional final will be played at a site to be determined at 5 p.m. on May 18.

Lehman Catholic (9-6) is in the North 1 sectional.

The Cavaliers will host 15th seed Franklin Monroe (5-17) at 5 p.m. May 11.

The winner will play at seventh seed Tri-County North (11-9) at 5 p.m. May 13.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. May 18 at a site and time to be determined.