Bradford, Milton-Union, Troy receive high seeds in softball sectionals

The Bradford, Milton-Union and Troy softball teams all received top four seeds in the Southwest District sectional parings Sunday.
D-I
Troy, 18-4, received the fourth seed, while Piqua, 7-11, received the 14th seed.
Both are in the North 3 bracket.
Troy will host seventh seed Centerville (10-9) in the opening round at 5 p.m. on May 10.
If Troy wins, they will host the winner of fifth seed Northmont (13-6) and 18th seed Fairmont (4-10) at 5 p.m. May 12.
Piqua will host 16th seed Fairborn (7-14) at 5 p.m. on May 10. The winner will play at second seed Beavercreek (17-3) at 5 p.m. May 12.
The sectional final will be at 5 p.m. May 17 at Miamisburg.
D-II
Tippecanoe, 13-7, received the fifth seed.
The Red Devils will host sixth seed Graham (13-10) at 5 p.m. May 13 in the Tecumseh 2 bracket.
The winner will advance to the sectional final at a site to be determined on May 18 at 5 p.m.
D-III
Milton-Union received the third seed, Miami East received the fifth seed and Bethel received the 15th seed.
Milton-Union (15-7) is in the Dayton 3 bracket.
The Bulldogs will host the winner of ninth seed Northeastern (10-14) and 11th seed National Trail (8-8) at 5 p.m. May 12.
The sectional final is at 5 p.m. May 17 at a site to be determined.
Miami East (15-5) and Bethel (6-10) are in the Dayton 1 bracket.
Miami East will host 18 seed Northridge (6-15) at 5 p.m. on May 10.
If the Vikings win, they will host the winner of eighth seed Anna (10-7) and 17 seed Twin Valley South (3-10) at 5 p.m. May 12.
Bethel will play at 12th seed Preble Shawnee (7-11) at 5 p.m. May 10.
The winner will play at top seed Carlisle (17-3) at 5 p.m. May 12.
The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. May 17 at a site to be determined.
D-IV
Bradford is the top seed, Covington is the fifth seed, Lehman Catholic is the ninth seed and Newton is the 12th seed.
The Railroaders (19-2) are in the North 3 bracket.
Bradford will host the winner of 17th seed Botkins (2-13) and 18th seed Yellow Springs (3-10) at 5 p.m. May 13.
The sectional final is set for May 18 at a site and time to be determined.
Covington (16-7) and Newton (5-13) are in the North 4 bracket.
Newton will play at sixth seed Ansonia (13-6) at 5 p.m. May 11.
The winner will play at fourth seed Fort Loramie (16-5) at 5 p.m. May 13.
Covington will host 11th seed Mississinawa Valley (8-12) at 5 p.m. on May 13.
The sectional final will be played at a site to be determined at 5 p.m. on May 18.
Lehman Catholic (9-6) is in the North 1 sectional.
The Cavaliers will host 15th seed Franklin Monroe (5-17) at 5 p.m. May 11.
The winner will play at seventh seed Tri-County North (11-9) at 5 p.m. May 13.
The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. May 18 at a site and time to be determined.