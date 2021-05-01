Weekend Baseball Roundup

ST. PARIS — The Troy baseball team improved to 12-7 with two wins over the weekend.

On Friday, the Trojans defeated Stebbins 13-7.

Zach Prouty was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Caleb Fogarty was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Andrew Helman had three RBIs.

Brian Allen and Nick Garber struck out 10 and walked five.

On Saturday, Troy topped Graham 13-3.

Fogarty was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Eli Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Trayce Mercer pitched the first six innings. He allowed eight hits and struck out three.

Hutchinson pitched the seventh inning, striking out one and walking one.

Tipp drops

MVL game

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped to 14-2 overall and suffered its second MVL loss with a 4-1 defeat at Sidney Friday.

Matt Salmon provided the Tipp run with a solo homer and Clay Vaughn doubled.

Troy Taylor pitched good enough to win, allowing just one earned run, but was hurt by four Tipp errors.

He hurled a three-hitters, striking out six and walking two.

Troy Christian

splits with Trail

TROY — Troy Christian bounced back in the second game to split a doubleheader with National Trail Saturday.

Trail won the opener 16-1.

Lucas Day was 2-for-2 with two doubles and Camden Koukol and Adam Twiss both doubled.

The Eagles won the second game 10-0.

Charlie Knostman was 2-for-4 and Day was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Ethan Twiss was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four runs scored and Adam Twiss was 3-for-3.

Gavin Blore tripled.

Day and Ethan Twiss combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10.

Piqua gets

past East

CASSTOWN — Piqua picked up a 7-4 win over Miami East Saturday.

Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-4 with a triple.

Brady Ouhl was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Zane Pratt was 2-for-4.

Four Piqua pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking our seven and walking four.

Luke Hammaker was 2-for-3 for Miami East.

Four Vikings pitchers combined to scatter eight hits, striking our eight and walking four.

Buccs drop

home game

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost to Brookville 4-3 Friday.

Cooper Jay was 2-for-3, Wes Gooding was 2-for-4 with a double and Jakob Hamilton and Jake Dilley were 2-for-4.

Carter Maxson pitched a nine-hitter, striking out one.

Bethel drops

three games

BELLBROOK — The Bethel baseball team lost three games over the weekend.

On Friday, they lost to Botkins 4-2.

Noah McCann had a double and three pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

On Saturday, Bethel lost two games to Bellbrook.

The first game was 5-0.

Three pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

The second game was 10-0.

Three pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Trail tops

Lehman

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic basebalal team lost 17-2 to National Trail Friday.

Will Voisard had two RBIs and Seth Kennedy had a double.