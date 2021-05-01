Support library levy for its continued use

To the Editor:

How lucky we are in Piqua to have such a wonderful library. It is a centerpiece for our downtown and we are fortunate to have a responsible staff led by Nancy Spillane willing to guide children in the children’s department, Gary Meek and his volunteers help with research, Angie Winsler and her staff’s suggestions for finding the right book, John Piatt and the computer department guiding and teaching the use of WiFi and making computers available to those who may not have one, or Jim Oda heading the library with his vast knowledge, being able to just talk about the many artifacts that are in the rooms.

This May there is a request on the ballot to renew the 1.3-mill levy and they are only asking for an additional .5 for a short five-year term. What a small price to pay for one of the most beautiful assets in our community.

I urge everyone to vote “Yes” on the library issue.

— Don and Sue Smith

Piqua