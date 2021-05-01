Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

April 16

• Randall Residence, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy — Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed unclean at the time of inspection: 1. The exterior of the laminant cabinetry throughout the kitchen 2. The interior of the coffee drawer 3. The undercounter portion of the cabinet beneath the eye wash station 4. The shelving units in the kitchen 5. The exterior of reach-in coolers in freezers 6. The bottom interior surfaces of the reach-in stand up freezers Ensure these non-food contact areas are being cleaned frequently enough to prevent these sort of observed build-ups.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the single door reach-in cooler, a container of chicken noodles was observed without a proper date label. Upon informing the PIC, the chicken noodles were voluntarily pulled and discarded because the prep date was unknown.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed date labeled sauces in the reach-in cooler with use by dates of 4/10. Upon informing the PIC, these outdated items were voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat:

At the time of inspection, the PIC was unable to locate the written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events. Discussed with the PIC, providing a sample procedure.

In the dirt dish area, clean, wet food storage containers were observed stored on top of each other (wet nesting). Also, in the clean knife holder, a wet knife was observed. Prior to storage, ensure food storage containers and utensils are completely dried. When drying, ensure they are in a self-draining position.

In the back storage area, behind the dirty dish area, multiple shelving units were observed rusted. Resurface or replace to ensure cleanability.

The following surfaces were observed with food, dirt or dust debris build-up: 1. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler 2. The handles of the chip bins 3. The shelving units in the dirty dish area – Ensure the above surfaces are frequently cleaned.

April 19

• Milton Union Exempted Village Schools, 7610 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — No sanitizer test kit available on site at time of inspection.

• Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood vent filters with thick dust build up.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At the time of inspection, the level 2 food manager certified individual was not on site, and neither was an individual with food handler (level1) training.

• Bob Evan’s Restaurant, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Inadequate grouting was observed in the dish pit area. Re-grout to promote/facilitate adequate cleaning and to prevent water from pooling onto the floor.

April 20

• Roots of Mexico LLC DBA La Catrina Street Tacos and Tequila, 845 W. Market St., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment observed unclean: 1. Racks in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris build up 2. Both lowboy reach-in cooler units in the bar had residual build-ups 3. The keg cooler in the bar area was observed with a residual substance build-up Clean these surfaces more frequently to prevent excessive build-ups of debris and other residues.

Carpet installed in unapproved areas. Observed excess overflow storage room with chest freezers stored directly on unapproved carpeting. Remove carpet and install smooth and easily cleanable surfaces finishes in this area.

Ventilation system not maintained. Hood vents above the grill and fryers were observed with a thick coating of dust and grease.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. At the time of inspection a container of dish soap was being stored in the hand sink nearest the three compartment sink. Upon making the PIC aware, the container was moved.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed multiple items throughout the facility not date marked such as: cooked rice, cooked carnitas, and cooked flan. Upon making the PIC aware, all items were date marked.

Corrected during inspection; repeat:

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed frozen beef being thawed at room temperature. Upon making the PIC aware, the beef was thawed under cold running water.

In-use utensils improperly stored. The facility’s ice scoop was observed being stored with the handle directly contacting the ice. Upon informing the PIC, the ice scoop was placed with its handle up and out of direct contact with the ice.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. A gnat presence issue was observed throughout the food service. Contact pest company in attempt to control the issue.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Hand sink closest to the dish machine was observed with a catch bucket underneath due to leak.

Corrected during inspection: Dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used. Observed employee coat being stored in back overflow stock room directly contacting single-use containers. Upon informing the PIC, the employee coat was removed from this storage area.

Follow-up inspection on April 29:

Repeat: Carpet installed in unapproved areas. Observed excess overflow storage room with chest freezers stored directly on unapproved carpeting. Remove carpet and install smooth and easily cleanable surfaces finishes in this area.

• Dollar General, 136 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Improper use or placement of insect control devices. In the back stock/storage area, observed a mouse snap trap. Remove from the premises. Covered and tamper-resistant enclosures are the only approved means for rodent pest control.

Presence of dead pests or insects. In the back stock/storage area, the tamper-resistant bait stations were observed with large amounts of accumulated dead bugs. Remove and monitor for new activity.

Improper storage of food items. In the back stock/storage room, observed a box of bananas and a bag of potatoes being stored directly on the ground. Place food items at least 6 inches up and off the floor to prevent potential contamination from the premises.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The fresh foods cooler in the back stock/storage area was observed to have a residual like build up along the bottom interior surface. The shelves to this same unit were also observed needing cleaned. Remove racks and clean to sight and touch.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. A section of fiber reinforced paneling (FRP) in the women’s restroom was observed coming loose from the wall. Repair.

Lighting in men’s restroom was observed in disrepair. PIC stated a work order has already been placed to have the lighting in this area addressed.

• Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed food containers stacked for storage while still wet (wet nesting).

Facility not maintained clean. Floors underneath the soup thermalizer and underneath the Pepsi machine were not maintained clean.

Repeat:

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Walk-in freezer had large amounts of ice build up at the time of inspection. Ensure unit is functioning properly.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Dust build up was observed on the shelving holding clean food equipment above the back prep table.

April 21

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — The facility was without any proper test kit strips for testing the concentration of the quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution. Obtain the proper test strips.

April 22

• Tim Hortons, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Handwashing sink water below 100°F. The kithcen hand sinks were topping out at 91 degrees F at the time of inspection. Temper water and/or adjust hot water heater to provide water of at least 100 degrees F to hand sinks to facilitate proper/adequate hand washing for food employees.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the Hobart high temp dish machine leaking water at the time of inspection which was pooling onto the floor. PIC stated a work order has been placed for the dish machine to be fixed.

Facility not maintained clean. Behind equipment and along the walls throughout the food serivce, observed food debris and residue build-up.

Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed drive thru employee taking money and then leaving work station to complete food/beverage orders. Designate employee to handle cash or employee must wash hands prior to completing customer orders.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed two opened containers of yogurt in the front undercounter reach-in cooler past their manufacturer’s use by dates (4/21). Upon informing the PIC, these items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the main kitchen prep cooler, observed sauces being dated for 10 total days (4/21-4/30). Ready-to-eat TCS food shall be dated for 7 total days with the day of preparation counting as day 1. Upon informing the PIC, the date marks on these sauces were corrected.

Corrected during inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed a spoon used for stirring drinks stored in a container of water holding 50 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the spoon was removed from the water bath.

• Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Frisch’s Restaurant, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — Repeat:

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Utensils, thermometers, and/or pressure gauges not in good repair or calibrated. Thermometers throughout the facility in coolers were observed in disrepair and were not accurately displaying temperature.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Steam well on the customer buffet line was observed leaking water. Wood underneath the steam well has been damaged due to leak.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following with food and grease residue/debris: – handles to coolers throughout the facility – the sides of grills/fryers – Inside reach in coolers – shelving under equipment/tables – the outside of reach in coolers

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with thick food residue and grease build-up under equipment. Walk in freezer and cooler floors were observed with food debris.

April 26

• Flora Sno Shacks LLC, 2471 Renwick Way, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Troy —

Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, PIC could not provide proof of a manager certified individual.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Walk-in cooler shelves were not in good repair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Shelves in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris. Shelves next to the hot holding case were observed with a thick dust coating.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility and inside the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris.

Ventilation not sufficient. At the time of inspection, the hood vent system above the grill was not in good working condition and the facility was smoky.

Critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a yeast and mold like substance inside the ice machine bin.

April 27

• Meijer Distribution, 4200 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

April 29

• Hale House, PO Box, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Troy — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Cove base tiles throughout the facility were observed broken or missing.

Facility not maintained clean. Walls throughout the facility were observed with food splatter.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed dust build up on the air vent above the prep table by the oven.

Repeat:

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Rusted wire shelving was observed by the three compartment sink. Rusted equipment is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The outside and inside of all reach-in units throughout the kitchen were observed with food debris and residue.

• Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: On the front service counter, observed a container of single-use spoons with their food contact surfaces facing upward. To prevent the potential contamination of the food contact portions of these single-use items, place them with their handles facing up.

Information provided by the Piqua Health Department.

April 8

• Sunset Drive Thru, 122 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

April 14

• Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There are boxes stacked in front of the hand sink making it difficult to access. Hand sink must be accessible at all times so hands can be washed. Move boxes. Provide working thermometer for the refrigerator in the kitchen.

• Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

April 21

• Baymont Inn and Suites, 950 E. Ash St., Piqua. Obtain a person in charge Level II certificate for at least one person in charge. The cabinets in the kitchen are damaged and in need of repair.