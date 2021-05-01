Piqua City Commission to hold regular session

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at the Piqua Municipal Government Complex Building, at 201 W. Water St.

The meeting agenda packet can be found on the city’s website, at www.piquaoh.org.

Commission meetings are open to the public with a temporary occupation limit of 21 people to allow for proper social distancing between each chair of at least six feet. Participation will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Piqua Commission also incorporates Zoom to allow participants to virtually attend the meeting and be able to make comments in real time. Visit the city’s website to submit a Zoom request and to submit a comment.

Meetings are streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356.

For questions or assistance, email meetingcomment@piquaoh.org.